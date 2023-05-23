Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Size To See Booming Growth | ESW Vision, Alcon, Inc.

Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 223.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Dry eye is an ocular condition that affects tear film and ocular surface, which leads to irritation, insufficient lubrication, and inflammation of the eye. The primary factors attributing to the market growth are the rising prevalence of dry eye syndrome, the increasing number of contact lens wearers, and the rising inclination toward faster and non-invasive treatment approaches.

According to Statista, in 2018, the value of the worldwide dry eye syndrome market was estimated to account for USD 3.5 billion, which is anticipated to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2024. Therefore, the rising incidences of dry eye syndrome are propelling the market demand across the globe.

In addition, the rising usage of visual display terminals, as well as surging demand for dry eye treatment technology in ophthalmic centers, are creating lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the presence of several contraindications pertaining to intense pulsed light and the availability of alternative treatment options are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising incidences of Dry Eye Diseases (DED) and the presence of advanced healthcare services. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of dry eye disease, the increasing geriatric population, as well as growing demand for technologically advanced devices, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

MiBo Medical Group

Sight Sciences

Lumenis

ESW Vision

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Alcon, Inc.

NuSight Medical

BlephEx LLC

Beye

Eyedetec Medical

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2020, Alcon announced the launch of “No Reason to Wait: Success Starts Now”- an awareness program, which aims to educate professionals and patients about the significance and assistance of treating the root cause of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD). Thus, it is expected to fuel the commercial sale of the company’s dry eye treatment devices including iLux and Systane.

In March 2021, Baring Private Equity Asia- a private investment firm, announced the acquisition of Lumenis’s surgical business with USD 1.07 billion, which aims on holding the rights to Lumenis’ international aesthetics and ophthalmology businesses.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Technology, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Broadband light (BBL)

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)

Meibomian Gland Expression (MGX)

Combination (MGX+IPL)

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

