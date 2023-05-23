Surgical Scissors Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Arthrex, Inc., Scanlan International

Global Surgical Scissors Market is valued at approximately USD 316.84 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Surgical scissors are surgical instruments that are specially designed to cut tissues on the inside or at the surface of the human body during surgeries. Surgical scissors are made with a variety of materials including tungsten, stainless steel, ceramic, and others, which are highly adopted in various medical applications. Factors such as the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, accidents, burns, and trauma cases, coupled with the rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries are propelling the market demand across the globe.

In addition, the rise in the number of surgical procedures plays a significant role in the market demand because of the surging need for high-quality sharp-edged instruments by medical specialists for precise cuts and incisions.

According to a National Health Library report, in May 2021, it was estimated that there were 5000 surgeries were performed per 100,000 people annually in India. Likewise, as per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), Global Survey Results in 2020 report, there were about 10,129,528 cosmetic surgical procedures were carried out in 2020. Therefore, the rising growing expenditure on various surgeries is accelerating the growth of the market. The rising preference for advanced surgical techniques, as well as increasing technological advancements, are presenting various lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecasting years. However, the dearth of skilled professionals and low investments in developing and underdeveloped economies stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Surgical Scissors Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing investment in healthcare facilities, rising surgical procedures, and the presence of skilled professionals. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as increasing healthcare tourism, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, as well a growing focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Arthrex, Inc.

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

World Precision Instruments

Scanlan International

Stryker

Purple Surgical International

Olympus Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, Encision declares that the company introduced its new AEM 2X enTouch Scissors. The objective of this product launch is the expansion of its product portfolio.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Material, Application, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Disposable

Reusable

By Material:

Tungsten

Stainless Steel

Ceramic

Others

By Application:

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Dermatology

Others

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

