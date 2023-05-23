Sustained Release Excipients Market Giants Spending is going to Boom | BASF SE, Gattefosse

Global Sustained Release Excipients Market is valued at approximately USD 1.19 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.22% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Sustained release excipients are a dosage form that is designed to release a drug slowly during a specific period to help in maintaining a constant drug concentration with minimum side effects. The growing need for pediatric and geriatric sustained release dosage forms and rising benefits of sustained release excipients compared to conventional dosage forms are acting as a major catalyzing factor for the market demand around the world.

The rising emphasis on the development of oral drug delivery technologies is because of improving drug therapeutic competence, along with bioavailability and patient compliance.

For instance, an article published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) on September 2021 stated the potential use of gastro retentive drug delivery techniques that maintain dose forms in the upper gastrointestinal tract. Thus, these technologies with sustained-release approaches offer better patient compliance and therapeutic effectiveness by decreasing dosing frequency, which, in turn, fuels the market demand in the global market. Furthermore, the growing focus on antibiotic resistance, as well as increasing acceptance owing to the nature of dosage forms are further factors that are leveraging the market opportunities in the forthcoming years. However, the chances of drug toxicity are associated due to dose dumping and the growing need for the high dose of API is restricting the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sustained Release Excipients Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the patent expirations and successive entry of generics, along with the growing investment in R&D activities. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases, the growing need for highly effective therapeutics, as well as rising establishment of production facilities, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Ashland Global

Evonik Industries

Croda International Plc

Gattefosse

Merck KGaA

Pfizer, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Colorcon, Inc. declared that the company plans to expand its functional film coatings by including the Aquacoat range of modified release products via the Controlled Release Alliance with DuPont.

In February 2021, DuPont successfully completed its merger with Nutrition & Biosciences Business for international flavors & fragrances. The addition of Aquacoat products into the portfolio enhances the range of solutions presented to fulfill the industry’s requirement.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Route of Administration, Technology, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Gelatin

Polymers

Minerals

Sugars

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Transdermal

Intravenous

Others

By Technology:

Targeted Delivery

Microencapsulation

Wurster Technique

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

