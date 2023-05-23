Veterinary Pain Management Active Review By Key Members | Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market is valued at approximately USD % billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Veterinary pain management is a medical approach that is draws towards diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of pain among veterinary, which are caused by factors including surgical procedures, internal organ problems, slipped disc, arthritis, physical trauma, and joint damage. The growth in companion animal population, rising animal healthcare expenditure, and increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies

The rising emphasis on animal healthcare is leveraging the growth of the global market. According to Statista, the global animal health market has significant increase with an estimated value of USD 28.9 billion from 2018 to 33.7 billion in 2021.

Therefore, the growing expenditure on providing better healthcare services to animals is exhibiting a positive influence on market growth. Moreover, the high popularity of non-conventional and non-pharmaceutical treatment techniques and increasing technological advancements and innovation are creating growth prospects to the market in the impending years. However, rising pet care costs and stringent regulatory process are hindering stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Veterinary Pain Management Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing investment in animal healthcare facilities and rising presence of skilled professionals and leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as rising prevalence of animal diseases, as well as increasing adoption of pets are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zoetis Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Merck & Co., Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Vetoquinol

SeQuent Scientific Limited

Norbrook Laboratories Limited

Ceva Sante Animale

Chanelle Pharma

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Merck declared the acquisition of Antelliq with the objective of enhancing their animal vaccines and pharmaceutical portfolio.

In January 2018, Elanco publicized that the company received European approval for its marketing and selling of the product Galliprant across the European region.

In January 2018, Dechra Pharmaceuticals announced that the company acquired Le Vet and Ast Farma, which aims on to expanding its business operations across the Netherlands and Europe.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Indication, Animal Type, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

NSAIDs

Anesthetics

Opioids

Others

By Indication:

Osteoarthritis

Post-operative pain

Others

By Animal Type:

Livestock Animal

Companion Animal

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

