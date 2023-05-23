Europe Advanced IC Substrates Market Future of Online Surveys: Innovations and Trends | TTM Technologies Inc., Unimicron Corporation, Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd

Contemporary business executives are constantly confronted with a multitude of decisions regarding target markets, pricing, promotion, distribution channels, and product attributes. These decisions necessitate careful consideration of numerous factors, and fortunately, there are specialized market research studies and methodologies available to gather valuable data that can guide informed decision-making at every step.

Highlighted with 61 tables and 50 figures, this 132-page report ?Europe Advanced IC Substrates Market 2022-2031 by Packaging Type (FC BGA, FC CSP, Others), Material Type (Rigid, Flex, Ceramic), Manufacturing Method (SP, AP, MSAP), Bonding Technology (Wire Bonding, FC Bonding, TAB), Application (Mobile and Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, IT and Telecom, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe advanced IC substrates market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2031 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify advanced IC substrates market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Packaging Type, Material Type, Manufacturing Method, Bonding Technology, Application, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

ASE Group

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.

Korea Circuit Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd. (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (JCET GROUP CO. LTD)

TTM Technologies Inc.

Unimicron Corporation

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor

Based on Packaging Type

? FC BGA

? FC CSP

? Other Packaging Types

Based on Material Type

? Rigid Integrated Circuit Substrate

? Flex Integrated Circuit Substrate

? Ceramic Integrated Circuit Substrate

By Manufacturing Method

? Subtraction Process (SP)

? Addition Process (AP)

? Modified Semi-additive Process (MSAP)

By Bonding Technology

? Wire Bonding

? FC Bonding

? Tape Automated Bonding (TAB)

By Application

? Mobile and Consumer Electronics

? Automotive and Transportation

? IT and Telecom

? Other Applications

Geographically

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? Netherlands

? Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Packaging Type, Material Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.