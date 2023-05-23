Asia Pacific Advanced IC Substrates Market Art of Data Analysis: Techniques and Tools for Interpreting Market Research Results | Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp., Korea Circuit Co., Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation

Recent Research on the Industrial Growth of Asia Pacific Advanced IC Substrates Market from 2023 to 2029. This comprehensive study provides up-to-date insights into the key aspects of the market. The report presents various market predictions concerning revenue size, production, CAGR, consumption, gross margin, price, and other significant factors. In addition to highlighting the main drivers and restraints for this market, the report also offers a thorough examination of future trends and developments. It encompasses the latest news and updates on the market’s current situation, historical data, present trends, and their impact on businesses. Furthermore, the report analyzes the leading market players, including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. It aims to provide a clearer picture of the recent economic slowdown, the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, and the current market scenario.
Asia Pacific advanced IC substrates market will grow by 7.6% annually with a total addressable market cap of $92,888.8 million over 2023-2031, driven by the rising adoption of advanced substrates in manufacturing of electronics, the increasing prevalence and functionality of consumer electronic products sch as smart devices and smart wearables, and the increasing penetration of advanced technologies such as 5G and IoT connected devices.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Highlighted with 58 tables and 49 figures, this 131-page report ?Asia Pacific Advanced IC Substrates Market 2022-2031 by Packaging Type (FC BGA, FC CSP, Others), Material Type (Rigid, Flex, Ceramic), Manufacturing Method (SP, AP, MSAP), Bonding Technology (Wire Bonding, FC Bonding, TAB), Application (Mobile and Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, IT and Telecom, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific advanced IC substrates market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2031 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
? Market Structure
? Growth Drivers
? Restraints and Challenges
? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
? Porter?s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify advanced IC substrates market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Packaging Type, Material Type, Manufacturing Method, Bonding Technology, Application, and Region.
Selected Key Players:
ASE Group
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
Fujitsu Ltd.
IBIDEN Co., Ltd.
Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.
Korea Circuit Co., Ltd.
KYOCERA Corporation
LG Innotek Co., Ltd.
Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd. (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)
Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech
Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.
Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.
STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (JCET GROUP CO. LTD)
TTM Technologies Inc.
Unimicron Corporation
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.
Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor
Based on Packaging Type
? FC BGA
? FC CSP
? Other Packaging Types
Based on Material Type
? Rigid Integrated Circuit Substrate
? Flex Integrated Circuit Substrate
? Ceramic Integrated Circuit Substrate
By Manufacturing Method
? Subtraction Process (SP)
? Addition Process (AP)
? Modified Semi-additive Process (MSAP)
By Bonding Technology
? Wire Bonding
? FC Bonding
? Tape Automated Bonding (TAB)
By Application
? Mobile and Consumer Electronics
? Automotive and Transportation
? IT and Telecom
? Other Applications
Geographically
? Japan
? China
? South Korea
? Australia
? Taiwan
? Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, India, and Philippines)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Packaging Type, Material Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The key factors highlighted in the content are as follows:
Business Description: A comprehensive overview of the company’s operations and business divisions.
Corporate Strategy: A concise summary of the company’s business strategy as analyzed by the experts.
SWOT Analysis: A detailed examination of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.
Company History: The chronological progression of significant events associated with the company.
Major Products and Services: A comprehensive list of the company’s prominent products, services, and brands.
Key Competitors: An outline of the main competitors in the market that the company faces.
Important Locations and Subsidiaries: A compilation of the key locations and subsidiaries of the company, along with their contact details.
Financial Ratios: The latest financial ratios derived from the company’s annual financial statements, providing a five-year historical perspective.
