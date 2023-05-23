Global Industrial Sensors Market Importance of Competitive Intelligence: Understanding Your Industry and Competitors | ABB Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Ams AG, Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Contemporary business executives are constantly confronted with a multitude of decisions regarding target markets, pricing, promotion, distribution channels, and product attributes. These decisions necessitate careful consideration of numerous factors, and fortunately, there are specialized market research studies and methodologies available to gather valuable data that can guide informed decision-making at every step.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 86 tables and 108 figures, this 222-page report ?Global Industrial Sensors Market 2022-2032 by Sensor Type (Level, Pressure, Position, Gas, Image, Magnetic, Others), Category (Contact, Non-contact), Technology (MEMS, CMOS, Optical, NEMS), Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global industrial sensors market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify industrial sensors market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Sensor Type, Category, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Based on Sensor Type

? Level Sensors

? Pressure Sensors

? Position Sensors

? Gas Sensors

? Image Sensor

? Magnetic Sensor

? Electromagnetic Sensor

? Temperature Sensor

? Flow Sensors

? Force Sensors

? Other Sensor Types

Based on Category

? Contact Sensors

? Non-contact Sensors

By Technology

? Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

o MEMS Gyroscopes

o MEMS Pressure Sensors (Absolute Pressure Sensor, Vacuum Pressure Sensor, Sealed Pressure Sensor, Gauge Pressure Sensor and Differential Pressure Sensor)

o MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors

? Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

? Optical Sensing

? Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS)

? Other Technologies

By Industry Vertical

? Oil & Gas

? Pharmaceuticals

? Chemicals

? Manufacturing

? Automotive

? Energy & Power

? Mining

? Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

? South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and splitting of each national market by Sensor Type, Technology and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.