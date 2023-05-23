Asia Pacific Maritime Analytics Market Role of Emotional Intelligence in Market Research: Techniques for Measuring Emotional Responses | Kayrros SAS, Kpler Holding SA

Recent Research Report on the Industrial Growth of Asia Pacific Maritime Analytics Market from 2023 to 2031. This comprehensive study provides up-to-date insights into the key aspects of the market. The report presents various market predictions concerning revenue size, production, CAGR, consumption, gross margin, price, and other significant factors. In addition to highlighting the main drivers and restraints for this market, the report also offers a thorough examination of future trends and developments. It encompasses the latest news and updates on the market’s current situation, historical data, present trends, and their impact on businesses. Furthermore, the report analyzes the leading market players, including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. It aims to provide a clearer picture of the recent economic slowdown, the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, and the current market scenario.

Asia Pacific maritime analytics market will grow by 14.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $8,505.6 million over 2023-2032, driven by the rising popularity of marine tourism, the growing digitalization of the shipping industry, needs to optimize shipping operations and improve efficiency, and the benefits of advanced digital analytics such as cost reduction and increased safety.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Contemporary business executives are constantly confronted with a multitude of decisions regarding target markets, pricing, promotion, distribution channels, and product attributes. These decisions necessitate careful consideration of numerous factors, and fortunately, there are specialized market research studies and methodologies available to gather valuable data that can guide informed decision-making at every step.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 46 figures, this 112-page report ?Asia Pacific Maritime Analytics Market 2022-2032 by Application (Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance, Fleet Management, Pricing Insights, Optimal Route Mapping, Others), End User (Government, Insurance, Military, Offshore Operations, Transportation), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-based), Organization Size (SMEs, Large), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific maritime analytics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify maritime analytics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, End User, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Amplify Mindware Private Limited

Dataloy Systems AS

eeSea Aps

Inmarsat Ghl (connect Bidco Limited)

Kayrros SAS

Kpler Holding SA

Maritech Holdings Limited

OrbitMI, Inc.

Prisma Electronics Sa (laros)

Progen Business Solutions Private Limited

RightShip Pty Limited

Shipfix Technologies S.A.S.

Signal Group

Spark Cognition Inc.

Spire Global, Inc.

U-ming Marine Transport Corporation

Veson Nautical LLC

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Zeronorth A/S

Based on Application

? Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance

? Voyage Operations

? Fleet Management

? Pricing Insights

? Vessel Safety & Security

? Optimal Route Mapping

? Other Applications

Based on End User

? Government

? Insurance Industry

? Military

? Offshore Operations

? Transportation

? Other End Users

By Deployment Type

? On-Premises Deployment

? Cloud-based Deployment

By Organization Size

? Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

? Large Enterprises

Geographically

? Japan

? China

? South Korea

? Australia

? India

? Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Application, End User and Organization Size over the forecast years are also included.