Asia Pacific Maritime Analytics Market Role of Emotional Intelligence in Market Research: Techniques for Measuring Emotional Responses | Kayrros SAS, Kpler Holding SA

Asia Pacific maritime analytics market will grow by 14.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $8,505.6 million over 2023-2032, driven by the rising popularity of marine tourism, the growing digitalization of the shipping industry, needs to optimize shipping operations and improve efficiency, and the benefits of advanced digital analytics such as cost reduction and increased safety.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Highlighted with 30 tables and 46 figures, this 112-page report ?Asia Pacific Maritime Analytics Market 2022-2032 by Application (Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance, Fleet Management, Pricing Insights, Optimal Route Mapping, Others), End User (Government, Insurance, Military, Offshore Operations, Transportation), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-based), Organization Size (SMEs, Large), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific maritime analytics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
? Market Structure
? Growth Drivers
? Restraints and Challenges
? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
? Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify maritime analytics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, End User, Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Region.
Selected Key Players:
ABB Ltd.
Amplify Mindware Private Limited
Dataloy Systems AS
eeSea Aps
Inmarsat Ghl (connect Bidco Limited)
Kayrros SAS
Kpler Holding SA
Maritech Holdings Limited
OrbitMI, Inc.
Prisma Electronics Sa (laros)
Progen Business Solutions Private Limited
RightShip Pty Limited
Shipfix Technologies S.A.S.
Signal Group
Spark Cognition Inc.
Spire Global, Inc.
U-ming Marine Transport Corporation
Veson Nautical LLC
Wartsila Oyj Abp
Zeronorth A/S
Based on Application
? Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance
? Voyage Operations
? Fleet Management
? Pricing Insights
? Vessel Safety & Security
? Optimal Route Mapping
? Other Applications
Based on End User
? Government
? Insurance Industry
? Military
? Offshore Operations
? Transportation
? Other End Users
By Deployment Type
? On-Premises Deployment
? Cloud-based Deployment
By Organization Size
? Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
? Large Enterprises
Geographically
? Japan
? China
? South Korea
? Australia
? India
? Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Application, End User and Organization Size over the forecast years are also included.
The key factors highlighted in the content are as follows:
Business Description: A comprehensive overview of the company’s operations and business divisions.
Corporate Strategy: A concise summary of the company’s business strategy as analyzed by the experts.
SWOT Analysis: A detailed examination of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.
Company History: The chronological progression of significant events associated with the company.
Major Products and Services: A comprehensive list of the company’s prominent products, services, and brands.
Key Competitors: An outline of the main competitors in the market that the company faces.
Important Locations and Subsidiaries: A compilation of the key locations and subsidiaries of the company, along with their contact details.
Financial Ratios: The latest financial ratios derived from the company’s annual financial statements, providing a five-year historical perspective.
