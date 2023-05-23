Alexa
Germany shuts out France 5-0 to clinch spot in quarterfinals at ice hockey world championships

By Associated Press
2023/05/23 21:08
Germany's John Peterka, right, tries to score past France's goalie Sebastian Ylonen during the group A match between Germany and France at the ice hoc...
Germany's John Peterka, right, scores his side's third goal past France's goalie Sebastian Ylonen during the group A match between Germany and France ...
Germany's Frederik Tiffels, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the group A match between Germany and France a...
Robert Lantosi of Slovakia, left, scores past the goalie Henrik Haukeland of Norway, center, during the group B match between Canada and Norway at the...
Robert Lantosi of Slovakia, left, celebrates a goal with teammates Matus Sukel, second left, Patrik Koch, second right, and Andrej Kudrna during the g...
Libor Hudacek of Slovakia, left, fights for a puck with Christian Kaasastul of Norway during the group B match between Canada and Norway at the ice ho...

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Germany shut out France 5-0 in its final group game on Tuesday to clinch a place in the quarterfinals at the ice hockey world championship.

John Peterka a goal and an assist and goaltender Mathias Nederberger stopped 13 shots for the shutout as Germany finished fourth in Group A with 12 points.

The Germans will next face Group B winner Switzerland.

Slovakia kept its quarterfinal hopes alive by beating Norway 4-1 in Riga, Latvia. Slovakia is tied for fourth in Group B with co-host Latvia, which takes on Switzerland later Tuesday.

The United States and Sweden face off later for the top spot in Group A and co-host Finland plays Denmark. In Group B, Canada takes on the Czech Republic.

