LEE KUM KEE Flavour Express Embarks on a Flavourful Culinary Journey at THAIFEX

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 23 May 2023 - Lee Kum Kee, the globally renowned brand of authentic Asian sauces and condiments, is taking part in THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023 from 23 May to 27 May. With the theme "From Asia to Any Kitchen", LEE KUM KEE Flavour Express – the brand's booth - invites visitors to embark on a culinary journey that showcases the versatility and richness of Asian flavours, and to explore professional foodservice solutions that help bring their creative imaginations and business ideas to life.



The "LEE KUM KEE Flavour Express" is designed to resemble a train ride, which symbolises the journey of bringing the flavours of Asia to any kitchen around the world, and has distinctive zones in its train compartment showcasing a wide range of Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments. The train's striking red colour reflects the company's strong corporate identity and heritage.



Visitors can explore the four zones of the booth, each with a unique theme: "Timeless Classic", "Asian Culinary Essentials", "Asian Culinary Range" and "New Culinary Trends". These zones showcase Lee Kum Kee's classic and popular sauces such as oyster sauce, soy sauce and sesame oil, as well as healthy options and innovative products such as gluten-free soy sauce, vegetarian oyster sauce, and salt-reduced oyster sauce, ginseng chicken soup base, and Sichuan hot and spicy soup base.



In addition to product displays, Lee Kum Kee's booth featured a special cooking demonstration by celebrity chefs on 23 May - Chef Thanarak Chuto (Chef Pom) from Thailand and Master Chef Kwok-keung Chan from Hong Kong, China. The chefs prepared two delicacies for the audience – "Seared Snow Fish with Salted Egg Fried Rice" and "Stir-fried Vermicelli with Crabmeat and Scallops" – showcasing the versatility of Lee Kum Kee's popular Asian sauces including Panda Brand Oyster Sauce, Seasoned Soy Sauce for Seafood and sesame oil.



Lee Kum Kee also highlighted its Asian sauces capabilities at the 9th Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge 2023, where the Company is the official premium sauce partner for the "Asian Rice and Noodle Challenge" category. Starting from 23 May to 27 May, 32 professional chefs and 30 emerging chefs are competing for the champion by unleashing their exquisite cooking skills and making good use of Lee Kum Kee sauces. Apart from immersing in the exciting, fast-paced challenges, audience could also get a glimpse of the creative use of Lee Kum Kee featured products from a new perspective. Ms. Cheryl Chan, Regional Marketing Director of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group, said, "With 135 years of heritage rooted in Asian cuisine, Lee Kum Kee is committed to preserving the traditions and authenticity of Asian cuisine while inspiring chefs and foodservice partners to explore the possibilities of infusing Asian flavours into world cuisines. With our participation at THAIFEX, we look forward to sharing our progressive world vision in the culinary arts and strengthening our foothold in Thailand and Southeast Asia. The journey towards our goal starts at THAIFEX and we will go beyond to reaffirm our determination to provide Superior Culinary Experience to the world."



Chef Pom and Master Chef Chan said, "We are excited to be part of the Asia's largest Food and Beverage Trade Show to share the cooking tips and have culinary exchange with the visitors. Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments are essentials no matter in home or industrial kitchens because of its convenience and all-purpose applications. We could always find the easiest ways to enhance the umami and garnish the dishes."



Booth: LL15, Hall 10 (Fine Food Category)

Venue: IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand

Date: 23-27 May 2023

Trade Visitors: 23 - 26 May 2023 10:00am to 6:00pm; Trade and Public Visitors: 27 May 2023 10:00am to 8:00pm

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 when its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung invented oyster sauce in Nanshui, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province of China. With a glorious history of 135 years and the stringent quality management from farm to fork, Lee Kum Kee has become an international household name as well as a symbol of quality and trust.



With the vision of "Where there are people, there is Lee Kum Kee" and the mission of "Promoting Chinese Culinary Culture Worldwide", Lee Kum Kee provides over 300 choices of sauces and condiments to over 100 countries and regions worldwide.



Substantiating the core values of "Pragmatism", "Integrity", "Constant Entrepreneurship", "Si Li Ji Ren" (Considering Others' Interests), "Benefitting the Community" and "Sharing Fruits of Success" in every aspect of its business operations, Lee Kum Kee has straddled three centuries. Lee Kum Kee's headquarters is located in Hong Kong SAR, China, with other production bases in Xinhui, Huangpu and Jining, China; Los Angeles, the United States and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Please visit www.lkk.com for further details.