Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Will Reach USD 7,786 Mn By 2032 And Hit Around 14.9% CAGR

Market Estimations: • The market was valued at US$ 1,941.4 Mn in 2022.

• The market is projected to grow to US$ 7,786 Mn by 2032.

• The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is estimated to be 14.9%.

Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) refers to the set of POLICIES, TECHNOLOGIES, and PROCESSES used to MANAGE AND CONTROL ACCESS to CLOUD-BASED RESOURCES AND SERVICES. IAM systems ensure that the right individuals or entities have the appropriate access privileges to perform specific actions within a cloud environment, while also maintaining SECURITY AND COMPLIANCE. Cloud IAM typically involves the following key components:

1. Identity Management: It involves the creation, management, and storage of user identities and their associated attributes within a cloud environment. This includes user provisioning, authentication, password management, and user lifecycle management.

2. Access Management: Access management focuses on controlling user access to cloud resources and services based on their roles, responsibilities, and least privilege principles. It involves defining access policies, enforcing authentication and authorization mechanisms, and managing user permissions and entitlements.

3. Single Sign-On (SSO): SSO enables users to authenticate once and gain access to multiple cloud services and applications without the need to provide credentials repeatedly. It enhances user convenience and reduces the risk of password-related vulnerabilities.

4. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): MFA adds an extra layer of security by requiring users to provide multiple forms of authentication, such as passwords, biometrics, security tokens, or one-time passcodes. This helps prevent unauthorized access even if a user’s credentials are compromised.

5. Federation: Federation allows the sharing of user identities and access privileges across multiple organizations or domains. It enables seamless and secure collaboration between different cloud environments, eliminating the need for separate user accounts and credentials.

6. Auditing and Compliance: Cloud IAM systems often provide audit logs and monitoring capabilities to track user activities, access attempts, and changes to access policies. This helps organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements and enables the detection and investigation of security incidents.

Implementing a robust cloud IAM strategy is crucial for organizations to ensure data security, prevent unauthorized access, and enforce compliance within their cloud-based infrastructure. It helps streamline user management, reduces administrative overhead, and provides granular control over access privileges, ultimately enhancing the overall security posture in the cloud environment.

Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Competitive Outlook

The Competitive Landscape segment in the market report for Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) is derived from the analysis of leading players in the current market.

The primary entities identified in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SailPoint Technologies Inc.

EMC Corporation

Broadcom

Intel Corporation

Dell Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Segmentation Perspective

The report presents a global segmentation of the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market, focusing on product type, end-user, and region. It includes an analysis of selected market segments spanning from 2016 to 2022, as well as forecasts for the period from 2023 to 2032. Each segment is evaluated in terms of revenue generated (in million USD) and the Average Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Additionally, the report includes a comprehensive regional breakdown study, encompassing major regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Rest of the World.

The report covers various product types in the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market are:

By Deployment

By Component

The report analyzes the target applications of Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) in various industries are:

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Media

Key Highlights of the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Report:

The global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market is expected to witness growth in the future, based on historical and current market sizing reports.

The report provides information on the competitive landscape of the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) industry, including visibility dashboards of competing companies and their market shares in terms of value (in millions of dollars) and volume (in units).

A comprehensive analysis of the global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market is conducted in this report, considering product, end-user, and region. It also includes a cost forecast (in millions of US dollars) for the coming years.

The report encompasses data and information collected for each region, complementing the global market value of Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM).

