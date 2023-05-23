Taiwan to start building next-generation light frigates in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is expected to begin work on the first of two new next-generation light frigates in June.

Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Co. (中信造船集團) on May 1 announced that it had secured a contract with the Ministry of National Defense (MND) to construct prototypes of two light frigates for a cost of NT$9.05 billion (US$294 million), reported the Commercial Times. According to the Navy's plan, the two 2,500-ton prototypes will include one designed for anti-air, while the other is for anti-submarine operations.

Construction on the two light frigates is scheduled to start as soon as June this year, reported Naval News. The ships are to be delivered to the Navy by the end of October 2026.

If the two vessels pass naval trials, the shipbuilder would likely receive orders for 10 more ships, bringing the total budget for the new light frigates to NT$45 billion. In 2016, the Navy had originally planned to replace the three classes of frigates with a new class of guided-missile frigate displacing 4,500 tons.

However, this plan was scuttled in favor of a lighter, 2,500-ton frigate. The current fleet of frigates are designated as "first-class ships" and have a displacement of between 3,600 to 4,200 tons, while the next generation of light frigates will be deemed "second-class ships" and are meant to bridge the gap between "first-class" and "third-class" naval vessels.

The Navy currently has 22 frigates in its arsenal, including 10 Cheng Kung-class frigates, six Kang Ding-class frigates, and six Chi Yang-class frigates.