Japan Smart Cities Market Dynamics, Size by Players Forecast 2022 to 2027

Astute Analytica has recently published a comprehensive report on the Japan Smart Cities Market. The report employs various tools, such as constraints and opportunity analysis, to evaluate the potential for new goods and services.

The report also includes a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields and representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain. The Japan Smart Cities Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of revenue, the market was valued at US$ 44,851.2 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 93,718.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

The report describes the market's most active companies in detail, including attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies in the Japan Smart Cities Market include.

The key players in the Japan Smart Cities Market are Thales Group, Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Chunghwa Telecom Company Ltd., CISCO Systems Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Telstra Corp Ltd., and Telstra Corp Ltd. among others.

The report continuously monitors the direct impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report contains observations on the impact of the pandemic.

Geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the Japan Smart Cities Market includes.

By Component segment of the Japan Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Communication Infrastructure (Telecom Network)

Hardware Camera Sensors/Detectors Meters Vehicles Smart Robots Others

Software Cloud (IoT) Platform Public Private Data Management & Analytics Cyber Security Remote Monitoring

Services Consulting System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Application segment of the Japan Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Administration (Smart Governance)

Buildings

Commercial (Enterprise)

Construction

Education

Energy

Environment

Health

Homes & Living

Logistics

Manufacturing

Mobility (Transportation)

Retail

Safety & Security

Utilities (Public services)

Street Lighting

Waste

Water

By City Topography segment of the Japan Smart Cities Market is sub-segmented into:

Developed Economies New Existing

Emerging Economies New Existing



The report on the Japan Smart Cities Market provides a comprehensive resource for understanding the market's current state and future growth prospects.

