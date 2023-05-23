North America Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Astute Analytica has recently published a comprehensive report on the North America Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market, which provides the latest data and insights into the market’s growth prospects and challenges. The report employs various tools, such as constraints and opportunity analysis, to evaluate the potential for new goods and services, helping businesses locate and forecast market opportunities.

The report also includes a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields and representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The North America Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 49,707.3 Mn in 2021 to US$ 67,818.9 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The report discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and offers information on the state of the market, including kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. It describes the market’s most active companies in detail, including attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The key players in the North America Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market are Amcor Plc, Ball Corporation, BASF SE, Be Green Packaging, Crown, DS Smith, Berry Global Inc., Elevate Packaging, Elopak, Evergreen Packaging, GWP Group, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, Tetra Laval, Westrock Company and Winpak Ltd., among others.

The report continuously monitors the direct impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report contains observations on the impact of the pandemic.

Geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the North America Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market includes.

By Material Type segment of the North America Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market is sub-segmented into:

Biodegradable

Recyclable

Compostable

Reusable

Natural Fiber

Plant Based

Non- Toxic Material

By Packaging Material segment of the North America Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market is sub-segmented into:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic Starch-Based Cellulose-Based Polylactic Acid (PLA) Others

Glass

Corn Starch

Bubble Wrap Packaging

Metal

Rice Husk

Gelatin Films

Others

By Product segment of the North America Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market is sub-segmented into:

Boards & Trays

Bottles

Containers

Jars

Box

Milk & Other Beverage Cartons

Tub

Tableware

Others

By Applications segment of the North America Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market is sub-segmented into:

Food and Beverage

Bakery and Confectionery

Others

By Country segment of the North America Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market is sub-segmented into:

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

