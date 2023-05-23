Taipei's AKI Gallery features 3 international artists in 'Playground'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For those in Taipei, May has been quite a thrilling month when it comes to contemporary art, anchored no doubt by Taipei Dangdai Art and Ideas, a sprawling 90-exhibitor art fair held at Nangang Exhibition Hall from May 12-14.

On the periphery of this major art fair, a panopoly of exhibitions, lectures, and screenings popped up, capitalizing on growing public awareness and interest in contemporary art.

AKI Gallery is hoping to ride the tide of art interest this month as its latest exhibition, "Playground", runs until June 11. In a press release, the gallery describes the exhibition as a “ journey through the mad playgrounds of three phenomenal artists: James Jarvis (British, b. 1970), Nicolas Jullien (French, b. 1985), and Ryuichi Ohira (Japanese, b. 1982).”

The exhibit continues themes previously presented by Taipei Dangdai Art and Ideas, hoping that local audiences will be able to rediscover pop art and fulfill their visual adventure and craving to collect.

Cute, charming works found at "Playground" by a French artist. (AKI Gallery photo)

For French artist, Nicolas Jullien, walking into a gallery feels like stepping into a comedic animated film, where each sculpture carries its own storyline.

This is when Jullien presciently presses the pause button and uses various angles to capture visual elements in his work which resonate with viewers. Jullien’s work features mischievous characters, bold texture, a balance between whimsy and satire. His unique vision and humor have achieved international critical acclaim.

The Japanese artist, Ryuichi Ohira, is not interested in artistic reinterpretation, taking traditional imagery and updating it to make it contemporary with modern times. The artist pays tribute to the undeniable master of surrealist sculpture, Alberto Giacometti.

Ohira riffs on Giacometti’s classic 1960s sculpture "Walking Man" with his own interpretation titled "Walking Cherry." Ohira’s work occupies the second floor of the gallery, and creates a new world, providing an exciting immersive experience of art and sculpture.

Japanese artist draws inspiration from cherries. (AKI Gallery photo)

Ohira turns the phrase "life is just a bowl of cherries" inside out, signifying that a good life doesn’t come without its disappointments. This is done as Ohira transforms seemingly everyday objects into artworks that challenge societal definitions as these “cherries” have become a powerful artistic language.

And finally, American artist, James Jarvis rounds out the exhibition on the third floor, showcasing 16 paintings that deconstruct the artist's thoughts through metaphors and humor.

Each image seems to portray a clumsy figure bumbling through life. Here we see simple black lines, alternately thick and thin, sometimes even dripping onto the canvas to explore the behavior and actions of the characters depicted in the paintings. Jarvis redefines and reinterprets our understanding and perception of everyday life by using art to elevate a visual power that goes beyond language.

From now until June 11, AKI Gallery invites audiences to enjoy an artistic “Playground” experience. For more information about the exhibition, visit the gallery's website.