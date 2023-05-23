Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

South Korea, EU reiterate support for peace in Taiwan Strait

Joint statement opposes unilateral attempts to change Indo-Pacific status quo

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/23 17:19
South Korea and E.U. issue joint statement on Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific.

South Korea and E.U. issue joint statement on Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated their support for peace in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region during a South Korea-EU summit on Monday (May 22).

The leaders underscored the importance of upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and opposed unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific, per a joint statement.

They also stressed “a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific” based on the rule of law and basic freedoms. Freedom of navigation in the region was also mentioned.

The leaders pledged to cooperate on common objectives, including security, health, climate, environment, and sustainable finance.

This statement comes nearly one month after South Korea made similar commitments with the U.S. in a separate joint statement.

South Korea has been increasingly vocal regarding regional peace, particularly in the Taiwan Strait. "The Taiwan issue is not simply an issue between China and Taiwan but, like the issue of North Korea, it is a global issue," Yoon said in a Reuters interview in April.

In response to heightened regional tensions stemming from China, South Korea has expanded partnerships with other nations in the Indo-Pacific, including the Philippines. In February, First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong met with Philippines Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro, and the two agreed to deepen strategic cooperation.

Taiwan
Taiwan Strait peace
Indo-Pacific
Yoon Suk Yeol
Charles Michel
Ursula von der Leyen
EU
South Korea

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 2 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 2 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation
2023/05/23 10:32
Lai Ching-te, the constrained candidate for Taiwan president
Lai Ching-te, the constrained candidate for Taiwan president
2023/05/23 10:21
Tigerair Taiwan offering flights to Japan, South Korea, Thailand for NT$1,699 this week
Tigerair Taiwan offering flights to Japan, South Korea, Thailand for NT$1,699 this week
2023/05/23 10:03
Visit 25 attractions in northern Taiwan with Taipei Fun Pass
Visit 25 attractions in northern Taiwan with Taipei Fun Pass
2023/05/23 09:47
Taiwan foreign minister challenges WHO Secretary-General on WHA participation
Taiwan foreign minister challenges WHO Secretary-General on WHA participation
2023/05/22 20:47