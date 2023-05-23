Enjoy The New Black! 7PREMIUM THE COFFEE BLACK Direct from Japan Launches Exclusively at 7-Eleven. Experience Its Unique "7 in 1" Blend of 7 Specially Selected "Rainforest Alliance Certified" Organic Coffee Beans

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 May 2023 - 7-Eleven is always looking for uniquely special items to delight its customers and is thrilled to unveil an exciting addition to its range: 7PREMIUM THE COFFEE BLACK. This new and exclusive arrival comes from the renowned and popular 7PREMIUM own brand range developed by 7-Eleven Japan. Crafted with care using top-quality ingredients, every item in the 7PREMIUM lineup has garnered a devoted following among customers both here in Hong Kong and in Japan.





7PREMIUM THE COFFEE BLACK is not only 100% made in Japan but also boasts an exquisite blend of seven specially selected organic Arabica beans – 60% from Colombia and 40% from Honduras – all of which hold the prestigious Rainforest Alliance Certification (RFA). These beans are independently roasted to preserve their distinct flavours, resulting in a bold black "7 in 1" blend that promises a unique and extraordinary taste experience. Get ready to enjoy the new black!



7PREMIUM THE COFFEE BLACK contains zero sugar and zero calories, providing a guilt-free option for coffee lovers. Packaged in sleek aluminium cans, customers can relish every sip of its rich, velvety and subtly flavoured profile with a delightful hint of sweetness.



Starting on 24 May, 7PREMIUM THE COFFEE BLACK will be exclusively available at all 7-Eleven stores with a suggested retail price of $17. As an added treat, from 24 May to 18 July, 7-Eleven is excited to offer a special Buy 6 Get 1 Free yuu Stamp promotion on the yuu App giving customers the perfect opportunity to experience the extraordinary taste of this new black coffee.



*yuu Stamp issuance period is valid from 24 May 2023 to 18 July 2023. yuu Stamp Reward redemption period and Redemption QR Code are valid from 24 May 2023 (7am) to 25 July 2023. Members must present their yuu ID QR Code or linked Hang Seng enjoy Card/Octopus before payment to confirm their membership and collect Stamps. yuu Stamps in the member's Account cannot be combined with the yuu Stamps in other yuu Accounts. yuu Stamps on each offer page cannot be transferred to/combined with other yuu Stamp Reward pages. yuu Stamp Rewards cannot be exchanged for cash or other products/services and cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or promotional Offers. Limited quantities are available. Some products are only available at designated stores while stocks last. All prices listed are in Hong Kong dollars at Hong Kong stores and Macanese Patacas at Macau stores. 7-Eleven reserves the right to deduct back issued yuu Stamps from member Accounts for refund purchase. Some Stamp Rewards are only applicable at 7-Eleven stores in Hong Kong or Macau. Product images are for reference only. Terms and conditions apply. For details, please refer to the yuu App.

