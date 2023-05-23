Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan exports shrink for 8th month in a row in April

April exports dropped 18.1% year-over-year to US$42.49 billion

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/23 16:30
Cargo ships at Kaohsiung port.

Cargo ships at Kaohsiung port. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports dropped for the eighth straight month in April amid weaker global economic demand, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Monday (May 22).

According to MOEA data, export orders dropped 8.8% from a month earlier and 18.1% year-over-year to US$42.49 billion (NT$1.3 trillion) in April. Exports for the first four months of 2023 totaled US$178.71 billion, representing a 20.6% contraction from 2022, CNA cited.

Electronic component exports contracted 21.9% year-over-year to US$13.93 billion. The optoelectronics segment fell 19% from 2022 to US$1.46 billion, while information and communications sector exports shrank by 0.9% year-over-year to US$12.03 billion.

Plastics and rubber exports slid 36.6% year-on-year in April to US$1.55 billion, while chemical exports declined 35.1% to US$1.43 billion. Exports for base metals fell 26.5% from a year earlier to US$2.16 billion, and machinery exports dropped 21% to US$1.64 billion.

As for destinations in April, the U.S. accounted for US$13.25 billion in exports, representing a 15.2% year-over-year decline, while exports to China were down 24.2% to US$9.19 billion. Taiwan exports to Europe in April were also down 26.6% from 2022 to US$6.93 billion.

Meanwhile, exports to ASEAN countries increased 0.1% to US$6.44 billion from a year prior, while exports to Japan grew 2.3% to US$2.6 billion.

Looking ahead to May, the MOEA said export orders are expected to contract for the ninth consecutive month, ranging from US$40.5 to US$42.5 billion.
Taiwan exports
Taiwan April exports
MOEA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan exports contract for 8th consecutive month in April
Taiwan exports contract for 8th consecutive month in April
2023/05/09 16:06
Taiwan’s GDP per capita exceeds South Korea’s for first time in 10 years
Taiwan’s GDP per capita exceeds South Korea’s for first time in 10 years
2023/04/28 17:18
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs MOU with Taiwan
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs MOU with Taiwan
2023/04/25 17:16
Taiwan considers impact of Chinese trade barrier allegations
Taiwan considers impact of Chinese trade barrier allegations
2023/04/15 13:58
Australia-Taiwan Business Council visits Taiwan in late March
Australia-Taiwan Business Council visits Taiwan in late March
2023/04/11 14:39