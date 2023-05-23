Taiwan exports shrink for 8th month in a row in April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports dropped for the eighth straight month in April amid weaker global economic demand, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Monday (May 22).

According to MOEA data, export orders dropped 8.8% from a month earlier and 18.1% year-over-year to US$42.49 billion (NT$1.3 trillion) in April. Exports for the first four months of 2023 totaled US$178.71 billion, representing a 20.6% contraction from 2022, CNA cited.

Electronic component exports contracted 21.9% year-over-year to US$13.93 billion. The optoelectronics segment fell 19% from 2022 to US$1.46 billion, while information and communications sector exports shrank by 0.9% year-over-year to US$12.03 billion.

Plastics and rubber exports slid 36.6% year-on-year in April to US$1.55 billion, while chemical exports declined 35.1% to US$1.43 billion. Exports for base metals fell 26.5% from a year earlier to US$2.16 billion, and machinery exports dropped 21% to US$1.64 billion.

As for destinations in April, the U.S. accounted for US$13.25 billion in exports, representing a 15.2% year-over-year decline, while exports to China were down 24.2% to US$9.19 billion. Taiwan exports to Europe in April were also down 26.6% from 2022 to US$6.93 billion.

Meanwhile, exports to ASEAN countries increased 0.1% to US$6.44 billion from a year prior, while exports to Japan grew 2.3% to US$2.6 billion.

Looking ahead to May, the MOEA said export orders are expected to contract for the ninth consecutive month, ranging from US$40.5 to US$42.5 billion.