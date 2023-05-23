Hennessy's afternoon tea debuts at Mandarin Oriental Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mandarin Oriental Taipei and Hennessy’s luxury afternoon tea dessert set debuted in Taipei on Tuesday (May 23).

The five-star hotel and Hennessy selected Taiwan as its first stop to serve the dessert, which features cake made of liquor, caviar from Calvisius made in Italy, and the hotel’s most popular British scones. Hennessy Taiwan told Taiwan News that they are slated to launch the afternoon tea in Asia after its Taipei trial.

In addition to the set, savories such as roasted duck rolls, shrimp crispy rice slices, and cucumber jelly, are also on the menu. Customers can enjoy a glass of Hennessy cocktail if they order Hennessy X.O. Afternoon tea and Signature Caviar Afternoon Tea.

The Mandarin Cake Shop also launched delicacies and macarons that are mixed with the beverage. Meanwhile, the limited edition of Hennessy and designer Lorenz Baumer on the NBA collaboration crystal bottles are also on private display in Taipei.

The afternoon tea set is available until June 20.

“Alcohol increases the risk of over 60 diseases and health conditions.”

(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)