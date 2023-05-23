Alexa
NT$26 million still unclaimed from Jan-Feb Taiwan receipt lottery

Two NT$10 million prizes and three NT$2 million prizes waiting to be claimed

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/23 16:21
(Taiwan News and CNA photo, edited by Jono Thomson)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Have you checked your receipts?

The Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday (May 23) that two NT$10 million (US$ 325,272) and three NT$2 million prize winners have yet to claim their money from the January and February round of the Taiwan receipt lottery, per CNA. Of the unclaimed prizes, the lowest amount spent on a winning receipt was NT$90, by a 7-Eleven customer on Lixing Road in Hsinchu’s East District.

Other receipts with winning numbers were issued in New Taipei’s Wanli District (also at a 7-Eleven), from foodpanda, Shopee, and a Costco in Taoyuan’s Luzhu District.

Winning numbers for the unclaimed prizes

Special Prize (x2 unclaimed)

06634385
  • NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the Special Prize in the right order

Grand Prize (x3 unclaimed)

66882140
  • NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the Grand Prize in the right order

The complete winning receipt numbers for January and February's round of the receipt lottery can be found here.
