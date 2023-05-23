Agritech Platform Market Is Ready for the Next Big Demand Boom | CropX, Arable, Gamaya, Agro-star

The Agritech Platform Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Global Agritech Platform Market is estimated to witness a major jump in revenue to US$ 64,448.07 million by 2031 from US$ 13,265.5 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 19.2% over the projection period 2023-2031.

The comprehensive analysis of the Agritech Platform Market focuses extensively on key industry players, encompassing a range of factors including competitors’ strategies, target market, sales volume, production costs, distribution channels, and various growth drivers. Additionally, it provides insights into the company’s market position, financial status, size, market share, and product portfolio, highlighting their significance within the industry.

List of Key Players

CropX Inc.

Arable Corp.

Gamaya Corp.

Agro-star Corp.

Waycool Corp.

63Ideas Infolabs Private Limited (Ninjacart)

Cropsafe Corp.

Tevel Aerobotics Technologies Ltd.

Phytech

Semios

Hortau

CropIn

Intello Labs

Other Prominent Players

The in-depth study not only presents projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends but also takes into account the human element. It explores sustainability initiatives, conducts a competitive analysis, and examines their impact on market expansion and competitiveness. To provide a comprehensive view, the research adopts a meticulous data triangulation approach, ensuring accurate and reliable market estimations.

With a keen focus on regional areas, the study delves into the effects of COVID-19 and provides detailed market segmentation by Type, End-User, and Region. This report serves as an invaluable resource for gaining a deeper understanding of the Market. By offering valuable insights into the present market scenario and future prospects until 2033, this study equips stakeholders with crucial data to make informed decisions.

Segmentation Outline

By Type:

Agritech Platform Biotechnology and Biochemicals Big Data and Analytics Sensors and Connected Devices Agro Software Solutions Mobility Solutions

Services

By Application:

Irrigation

Production and Maintenance

Supply Chain

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Agriculture

Smart Greenhouse

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



