Okinawan yakuza in Taiwan on China unification party's invitation

Police monitor Kyokuryu-kai's trip to visit Chinese Unification Promotion Party

  108
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/23 14:55
Founder of the Chinese Unification Promotion Party Chang An-lo. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese political party promoting unification with China has invited suspected members of an Okinawan yakuza group, police said on Tuesday (May 23).

CNA reports that a branch of the Chinese Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) based in Taipei’s Wenshan District invited members of the criminal group Kyokuryu-kai to visit the country. While in Taiwan, they will reportedly visit former President Chiang Ching-kuo’s (蔣經國) mausoleum, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, the Legislature, and the Presidential Office.

They will also meet with CUPP’s founder Chang An-lo (張安樂), also known in Taiwan as the White Wolf. A former organized crime figure himself, Chang previously led Taiwan’s Bamboo Union crime group. The Okinawan group is connected with Taiwan’s Bamboo Union, per LTN, who reported that Chang’s son had previously led a group of Bamboo Union members to Okinawa to meet with Kyokuryu-kai in 2018.

The police said they will monitor the group’s activities closely while in Taiwan and continue to track their movements. The group is expected to depart the country on May 24.

The CUPP is a Chinese nationalist political party formed in Taiwan in 2005 as an offshoot of its Guangzhou faction. The party receives little public support, but has a self-reported membership of around 30,000.
Chinese Unification Promotion Party (CUPP)
Kyokuryu-kai
Chang An-lo
Bamboo Union

