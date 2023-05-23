Taiwan poll shows KMT presidential candidate losing support despite nomination

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) has seen his support slip by 5% since his nomination as presidential candidate by the Kuomintang (KMT), allowing Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to take the lead, according to a UDN poll published Tuesday (May 23).

On May 17, the KMT picked Hou over Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) to run as its candidate in the Jan. 13, 2024 presidential election. The same day, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) selected its founder and chair, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), as its contender, while Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chair Lai was nominated last month.

According to a new poll by UDN, the DPP candidate was now the frontrunner by adding 1% to reach a support level of 28%. Since the previous poll in late April, Hou had lost 5% to end in second place at 24%, even though his official nomination should have helped his poll standing, UDN reported.

Former Taipei City Mayor Ko lost 1%, but still remained in third place at 22%. The only strong increase came from respondents who had not made up their minds yet, with their proportion surging to 27% from 22%.

The survey found 35% of potential voters under the age of 40 supporting Ko, with Lai reaching his largest support level of 29% in the age group from 40 to 59, and Hou leading the group aged over 60 by 30% against 28% for Lai.

UDN suggested Hou’s falling support was the result of KMT supporters and independent voters taking a wait-and-see attitude. Approval for Hou by neutral voters fell from 22% in the April poll to 15% in the latest survey.

Asked who was most likely to win the election, 38% named Lai, 27% mentioned Hou, and 9% picked Ko. A group of 26% found it too hard to choose any of the three candidates.

The poll was conducted from May 18, the day after the KMT announced its choice, until May 21, and resulted in 1,090 valid samples with a margin of error of 3%.