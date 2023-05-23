The Club teams up with Asia’s leading dining platform Chope

Earn Clubpoints with every fulfilled booking and save up to 30% at designated restaurants

(From left to right) Clive Chow, Chief Operating Officer, HKT Digital Ventures; Connie Lau, Strategic Partnerships Manager of Chope Hong Kong; Monita Leung, CEO, HKT Digital Ventures; Terri Yang, VP, Loyalty and Strategic Business Development, HKT Digital Ventures; Vincent He, General Manager of Chope Greater China; and Mandy Wu, Senior Manager, Loyalty and Strategic Business Development, HKT Digital Ventures announce a partnership between The Club and Chope.

Earn 100 Clubpoints by successfully linking The Club and Chope accounts for the first time 2

Earn 100 extra Clubpoints on the first fulfilled reservation made via Chope after successfully linking The Club and Chope accounts 3

Enjoy special dining discounts of up to 30% provided by Chope at selected restaurants by booking via Chope with promo code "CLUB23" 4

https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/campaigns/chope.html

The promotion of earning 25 Clubpoints for every fulfilled reservation made via Chope is available from 17 April 2023 to 16 April 2025. Such Clubpoints are offered by Chope and the promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. For details, please visit https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/our-partners/chope/chop-offer-2.html?___store=zh_Hant_HK&itm_source=clubloyalty&itm_medium=buwebsite&itm_campaign=230417_chope_regular_table_booking The promotion of earning 100 Clubpoints by successfully linking The Club and Chope accounts for the first time is valid from 17 April 2023 to 16 June 2023. 1000 quotas only, first come first served while quotas last. Such Clubpoints are offered by Chope and the promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. For details, please visit https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/our-partners/chope/earn-chope.html?___store=en_US&itm_source=clubloyalty&itm_medium=buwebsite&itm_campaign=230417_chope_accounts_linkage The promotion of earning 100 Clubpoints on the first fulfilled reservation made via Chope after successfully linking The Club and Chope accounts is valid from 17 April 2023 to 16 June 2023. 1000 quotas only, first come first served while quotas last. The promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. For details, please visit https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/our-partners/chope/chope-offer-3.html?___store=en_US&itm_source=clubloyalty&itm_medium=buwebsite&itm_campaign=230417_chope_first_fulfilled_reservation The promotion is valid from 17 April 2023 to 16 June 2023. The promotion is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. For details, please visit https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/campaigns/chope.html?itm_source=clubloyalty&itm_medium=buwebsite&itm_campaign=230417_homepage_earn_chope

The Club Member can enjoy special dining discounts by entering the promo code "CLUB23" under Promo Code field of Chope App or Website upon restaurant reservation of the selected 14 restaurants in Hong Kong ("Dining Offer"). For the selected restaurant list, individual restaurant offer details, black-out dates and corresponding terms & conditions, please refer https://www.chope.co/hong-kong-restaurants/pages/the-club-dining-offer

This Dining Offer is offered by Chope and restaurant offer details are subject to changes and arrangement between Chope and restaurants from time to time, each individual restaurant and governed by the Terms and Conditions of Chope. For details, please visit https://www.chope.co/hong-kong-restaurants/tc?source=chope&lang=en_US

Hong Kong SAR - Media OutReach - 23 May 2023 - The Club, HKT's digital commerce platform, teams up with Chope, Asia's leading dining platform, to enable members to earn Clubpoints while making reservations, dining at their favourite restaurants and enjoying dining offers.Chope offers diverse services and privileges including gourmet guides, dining deals, as well as making reservations at popular restaurants. The Club members can now link their The Club and Chope accounts easily through the Chope's app or website. Upon successful linkage of accounts, The Club members can earn 25 Clubpointsfor every fulfilled reservation made via Chope. The Club members can also earn bonus Clubpointsand special dining discounts of up to 30% at designated restaurantsduring the specified promotion period.As Asia's leading dining platform, Chope offers reservations at over 500 popular restaurants in Hong Kong, including establishments under renowned hotel and dining groups such as Pirata Group, LKF Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. During the promotion period, Chope is offering specials on an array of dining options encompassing authentic Italian cuisine, creative Nordic dishes, hotel afternoon tea and tucked-away izakayas.Monita Leung, CEO, HKT Digital Ventures, said, "We are delighted to partner with Chope to extend The Club's digital ecosystem to the F&B sector. In addition to offering The Club members more diverse lifestyle experiences, we seek to expand the channels for them to earn Clubpoints while they spend. We will continue to explore varied partnerships to provide members with more unique products and services to make The Club their top-of-mind spending destination."Vincent He, GM of Chope Greater China, remarked, "Chope is on a mission to provide a one-stop dining experience. We are thrilled about this partnership with The Club, which allows more diners to discover restaurants and make reservations while enjoying dining deals and Clubpoint rewards. We look forward to expanding our loyalty programme by working with various partners to offer more rewards to complement users' dining experience."From now till 16 June 2023, customers who have registered as members on The Club and Chope can further enjoy multiple rewards in the following ways:The Club and Chope will continue to expand their dining offers and promotional activities to facilitate members' points earning. Link up The Club and Chope accounts now and visitfor more details.Issued by HKT Limited.HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.Hashtag: #TheClub #Chope #Clubpoints #DiningOffers #HKT #PCCW

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Chope

Evolving as Asia's leading dining platform, the Chope Group is on a mission to connect diners and restaurants through discovery, reservations, and dining deals. For diners, the Chope app and website feature over 4,000 restaurants across Asia and more than 500 restaurants in Hong Kong, a myriad of dining guides, and an integrated shop experience to help users discover, book, and save on restaurants and deals — all from one place. Visit Chope website: https://www.chope.co/hong-kong-restaurants or download our mobile application: https://www.chope.co/app

The Club

The Club, an HKT Digital Ventures arm, is an integrated loyalty and digital commerce online platform. Its services include e-commerce, travel, insurance and charitable contributions. The Club members can earn Clubpoints on their spending at The Club, designated HKT services and merchant partners to redeem rewards and privileges. For more information about The Club, please visit www.theclub.com.hk or call The Club's hotline on +852 183 3000.

