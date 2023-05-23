Moniak's homer in 8th inning propels Angels to 2-1 victory over Red Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mickey Moniak homered in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels won for the fourth time in five games, beating the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Monday night.

Moniak drove a changeup from Kutter Crawford (1-2) over the wall in the right field to lead off the eighth.

Moniak, the top pick by Philadelphia in the 2016 draft, was acquired from the Phillies at the trade deadline last year. He is batting .429 (12 for 28) with three home runs and six RBIs since being called up on May 12.

Masataka Yoshida had two hits and an RBI for the Red Sox, who have dropped two straight after winning four in a row.

Angels' right-hander Jaime Barria tossed five shutout innings in his first start in two years.

Chase Silseth (1-1) got the win, striking out two in two scoreless innings.

The Angels opened the scoring in the second. Brandon Drury drew a walk with one out, advanced to third on a base hit by Matt Thaiss and scored on Luis Rengifo's grounder to short.

Los Angeles had the bases loaded with two outs in the inning, but failed to add any more runs when Mike Trout struck out. Trout and Shohei Ohtani each went 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

Boston evened the score at 1-all in the sixth inning after Barria left the game. Connor Wong led off with a double off Aaron Loup and scored when Masataka Yoshida hit a chopper that bounced off the glove of Angels' first baseman Jared Walsh for a base hit.

Yoshida's RBI also snapped a 19-inning scoreless streak for the Red Sox.

FOR STARTERS

Barria, who was making his first start Aug. 6, 2021, made his case for staying in the rotation after allowing only two hits and striking out six. The right-hander was primarily a starter for the Angels from 2018-21, before being moved to the bullpen.

Boston's Tanner Houck also had a strong outing. The right-hander allowed only one run on three hits and struck out eight in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Richard Bleier (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list. LHP Brennan Bernardino was called up from Triple-A Worcester. ... INF Yu Chang (left hamate fracture) could start his minor-league rehab assignment on Wednesday, according to manager Alex Cora.

Angels: Manager Phil Nevin said it is doubtful 3B Anthony Rendon (left groin strain) would be ready to come off the IL when he is eligible on Wednesday. Rendon has yet to take part in any on-field activities.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (3-1, 4.45 ERA) has a 2.59 ERA in his last four starts.

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (2-2, 6.14 ERA) has dropped his past two starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports