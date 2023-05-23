Saint Lucia deputy PM hails Taiwan ties, seeks deeper cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Lucia Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire on Monday (May 22) praised the close ties between Taiwan and Saint Lucia.

“Taiwan is a very special friend of Saint Lucia,” Hilaire told Taiwan News. It has provided a lot of assistance in Saint Lucia’s agriculture, healthcare, pandemic prevention, creative industry, and cultural exchanges, he said.

Taiwan has also been helping Saint Lucia develop its IT sector, with the expansion of the government internet service, GINet, and its application in the school system and classrooms, he said.

However, the deputy prime minister said he is seeking more people-to-people relationships, particularly in fashion design, textiles, and arts and crafts. “We want to develop more unique products,” he said.

He pointed out that Taiwan has “significant capacity” in artisan and crafts training that would benefit the Caribbean nation greatly.

In terms of English education cooperation, Hilaire said, “It is certainly an area that we can explore.” “I think Saint Lucians will always be willing…to come to Taiwan to help teach (English)," he added.

Hilaire, who is on his first-ever trip to Taiwan, said he intends to express Saint Lucia’s “appreciation and gratitude” to Taiwan for its assistance over recent years as well as deepen cooperation. “We look forward to many, many, years of continued cooperation and working together,” he said.

Commenting on Taiwan’s international participation, Hilaire said, “Our support for Taiwan in the international community is undiminished.” Saint Lucia continues to “make sure they can make a bigger contribution to the global community, as they deservedly should be doing.”

Saint Lucia has been a vocal supporter of Taiwan in the World Health Organization, publicly advocating for its inclusion for many years. Last May, Saint Lucia’s Minister for Health and Wellness Moses Jean Baptiste said that “Taiwan continues to be an indispensable partner on the path to global post-pandemic recovery and hopes to work with the WHO and other nations worldwide,” during the 75th World Health Assembly.

Saint Lucia first established diplomatic relations with Taiwan between 1984-1997 and then from 2007 till today.