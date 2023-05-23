Taiwan's Quanta to reportedly invest US$1 billion in Mexico

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese company Quanta Computer will invest US$1 billion (NT$30.71 billion) in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, according to reports.

Quanta Computer and the Neuvo Leon state government announced the investment on Tuesday (May 23), per Reuters. However, when asked by Taiwan News, a spokesperson for the company would not directly confirm the reports, but did say the company's plans for investment in Mexico were long term.

The spokesperson added that Quanta would gradually advance investments based on customer demands and business development. "The company (will) not provide further comments on the investment details," the spokesperson said.

Reuters first published the report following a tweet from Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia on Tuesday morning announcing the US$1 billion investment. He followed the tweet with images of a tour he conducted at a Quanta production facility.

Garcia said the investment will create 2,500 jobs, and was a sign of a coming economic boom in the state. Quanta’s vice president of manufacturing in Mexico, Pedro Campa, said a previous US$500 million investment in Nuevo Leon had already created 2,500 jobs, and that the additional billion-dollar investment would add to that.

Garcia also posted on Twitter about meetings with Taiwanese companies Foxconn and Delta, both also manufacturers of electronic components with production sites in Mexico. In January, Nikkei reported Taiwanese companies, including Foxconn, were increasing their production capacity in Mexico to keep up with demand for EV components and servers in North America.

Garcia posted a photo of himself at an unidentified Taiwan Foxconn facility on Tuesday, and hinted at further investment in Mexico from the company. “The reason we came to Taiwan is to show them we are we are the best place to invest and the next world Electromobility Hub, and very soon we will receive them in Nuevo Leon,” Garcia wrote.

Garcia has also tweeted about meetings with South Korean technology firms in May, including Hyundai and EV componentry manufacturer SK Planet.

According to the company’s website, Quanta has production sites in Taiwan, Thailand, Mexico, and China.