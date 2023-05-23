4 ways Typhoon Mawar could impact Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Typhoon Mawar (瑪娃) is anticipated to become a strong typhoon on Tuesday (May 23) or Wednesday (May 24), but the next two days will determine how it will affect Taiwan, while current modeling shows four paths the typhoon could take.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Mawar has a 220 kilometer radius and is moving north-northwest at 12 kph. The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 144 kph and gusts of up to 180 kph.



Models from Taiwan, U.S., Japan, South Korea, and China. (NCDR image)

The Facebook page Look Weather Typhoon (觀氣象看天氣) said according to the latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model, there are four major routes the typhoon could take, each having a different impact on Taiwan, reported TVBS. Under the first and currently most likely scenario, Mawar approaches to the east of Taiwan before turning north, bringing intermittent and continuous showers to northern and eastern Taiwan.

In the second scenario, Mawar turns north far to the east of Taiwan, having no impact on the country. In the third scenario, the typhoon will bring intermittent showers to southwestern Taiwan and large afternoon thunderstorms in the mountainous areas of various parts of Taiwan.



Typhoon Mawar. (NOAA image)

If Mawar shifts northeast toward Taiwan in the later stages of this third scenario, it could help replenish reservoirs in central and southern parts of the country. In the fourth and least likely scenario, Mawar makes direct landfall on the coastal areas of Kaohsiung and Pingtung, which could help replenish water in all of Taiwan's reservoirs.



Typhoon Mawar. (NOAA animated GIF)