Tigerair Taiwan offering flights to Japan, South Korea, Thailand for NT$1,699 this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tigerair Taiwan is running a four-day promotion that offers tickets as low as NT$1,699 (US$55) for winter flights to popular destinations in Japan, South Korea, and Thailand that ends at midnight on Thursday (May 25).

On Monday (May 22), the first wave of early bird discounts on routes went on sale, including flights to Ibaraki, Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Komatsu, and Niigata. The lowest fare is service to Ibaraki at NT$1,699 one-way pre-tax, while flights to the other destinations start at NT$1,799 one-way pre-tax.

The second wave of discounted tickets includes flights to Osaka, Okayama, Hanamaki, Sendai, Hakodate, and Okinawa in Japan; Seoul, Busan, Daegu, and Jeju in South Korea; and Bangkok, Thailand. During the second promotion period, one-way airfare to these cities will range from NT$1,299 to NT$2,199 pre-tax.

The first wave of promotions will be up for grabs from 10 a.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday (May 23). The second wave of cheap airfares will be available from 10 a.m. Wednesday (May 24) to 11:59 p.m. Thursday (May 24).

The tickets are for flights that run from Oct. 29, 2023 to March 30, 2024. This will include the Christmas, New Years, Lunar New Year, and 228 Memorial Day holidays.

Price: From NT$1,299 one-way pre-tax

Reservation URL: https://www.tigerairtw.com/zh-tw

Promotion period: 05/22/2023-05/25/2023 11:59 p.m.

Flight period: 10/29/2023-03/30/2024

Destinations: Ibaraki, Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Komatsu, Niigata, Osaka, Okayama, Hanamaki, Sendai, Hakodate, Okinawa, Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Jeju, and Bangkok.

For more information, visit the promotion's webpage. For information about other routes and flights which are not included in the two promotions, visit the airline’s website, or follow their Facebook fan page.