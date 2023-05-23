Visit 25 attractions in northern Taiwan with Taipei Fun Pass

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors are invited to take advantage of the preferential offer for the Taipei Fun Pass, an unlimited pass that allows holders to visit multiple tourist attractions in three cities in northern Taiwan.

The pass comes in three options, from one day to three days, ranging in price from NT$1,200 (US$39) to NT$1,900. With just one pass, people can visit 25 attractions in Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung via unlimited rides on buses, the Taipei Metro, and Taiwan Tourist Shuttles.

The pass can save time and money spent on transportation and admission tickets at popular venues, according to the service operator. From Taipei 101 to the National Palace Museum and the Yehliu Geopark, travelers can indulge themselves in the wild variety of what northern Taiwan has to offer.

Specifically, the limited-time deal includes one of the four bonus experiences visitors can choose from, said the Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism. People can try their hands at making bubble tea, releasing sky lanterns, sealing tea, or touring the Grand Hotel Taipei's secret underground tunnel.

The offer is available until Aug. 31. Visit the Taipei Fun Pass website for more information.



The National Palace Museum. (Department of Information and Tourism photo)



The Yehliu Geopark. (Department of Information and Tourism photo)



A night view of Taipei. (Department of Information and Tourism photo)