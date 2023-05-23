Step into CASIO’s new flagship store in ION Orchard with brand new concept

Completed with a unique centerpiece by international artist Jahan Loh, “Five Tiger Generals (2019)” represents the cultural bonds of contemporary art and CASIO’s spirit of tough, rugged timekeeping

CASIO ION Store

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 May 2023 - CASIO is proud to open the doors to its flagship store in ION Orchard Singapore, unveiling the world of CASIO where industrial ruggedness rules.The launch is doubly timely, opened in time to celebrate the 40anniversary of G-SHOCK, the rugged timepiece that has continued to evolve in pursuit of ultimate toughness since 1983.Aiming to support the Singapore arts culture scene, featured centerpieces created by local artists are placed at selected G-SHOCK stores. These stores will also carry a wider line up of G-SHOCK watches which includes MRG series, limited edition models and new launches. Seeking to be a one-stop space reigniting the connection between the local community of watch enthusiasts and contemporary art, brought together by Casio's spirit of tough, rugged timekeeping.At the ION store, an iconic sculpture by Singaporean artist Jahan Loh featuring a metal half-body bust evokes a futuristic cyborg but fronted by a face of Casio's iconic watch and its rounded rectangular bezel. The 五虎将 (Five Tiger Generals, 2019), will make its appearance at the store opening.For the launch, G-SHOCK introduces its latest lineup of the G-SQUAD sports line, designed for everyday wear. The DW-H5600 series models come complete with features and functions to support physical workouts, including an optical sensor for heart rate measurements and an accelerator sensor that keeps track of step count.These watches are designed and engineered to provide feedback for running, walking and other types of workouts. They also provide training analysis, recovery when sleeping analysis, and breathing exercises using the Polar library and even measure blood's oxygen level.The bezel and band incorporate materials carefully sourced to reduce environmental impact. Bio-based resin, a polymer material derived from renewable organic resources obtained by chemically or biologically synthesizing raw materials makes up the straps and case, while an MIP liquid crystal display keeps times and other measurement data clear and easy to read. Both USB and solar charging are supported for the ultimate in everyday practicality.The DW-H5600EX model comes in a special package with a replacement bezel and band. The band and bezel are printed with a section of the design drawings of the DW-5000C, the first G-SHOCK. The interchangeable bezel and band are also printed with the colorful lines of the module wiring diagram.The DW-H5600 series watches, DW-H5600-1 and DW-H5600-2 are priced at $399. DW-H5600MB-1 and DW-H5600-2 are priced at $419. DW-H5600EX-1 is priced at $619 respectively.The DW-H5600 series will be available online and in-stores from 19 May 2023.Also unveiled was the G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary RECRYSTALLIZED SERIES, a collection of three limited-edition models from G-SHOCK celebrating its 40th anniversary.The DW-5000 was the first G-SHOCK model to hit the market in April 1983. This special 40th-anniversary model is created using newly developed stainless-steel recrystallization and deep hardening technology, which is applied to the first-generation DW-5000 and its full-metal counterpart, the GMW-B5000.The DW-5040PG, a reissue of the first G-SHOCK model, has a recrystallized and deep-hardened screw-on case back, buckle, and band loop. The back of the watch has a black ion-plated (IP) finish, while the buckle and the band loop, which sports four stars representing the number "40," have a gold IP finish. The bezel and band are made of environmentally friendly biomass plastic. The face proudly displays the text "PROJECT TEAM Tough," the name of the original G-SHOCK development team.The GMW-B5000PS features a recrystallized and deep hardened bezel, band, and screw-on case back, and titanium carbide (TiC) coating to create a scratch-resistant yet bold design. The face is adorned with the words "SINCE 1983."The GMW-B5000PG has a recrystallized and deep-hardened bezel, band, and screw-on case back, all of which have a gold IP finish. The face is decorated with the words "SINCE 1983".The backs of all three models are engraved with the 40anniversary logo designed by Eric Haze, and the lower left button is engraved with a star symbol, identifying these timepieces as special models.The 40th Anniversary RECRYSTALLIZED SERIES watches GMW-B5000PS, GMW-B5000PG as well as DW-5040PG is priced at $1,249, $1,249, $449 respectively. And will be available online and in-stores from 12 May 2023.Hashtag: #casiosg #gshocksg

About G-SHOCK

Built from a mission by creator Mr. Ibe to create the unbreakable watch, G-SHOCK is the watch that stunned the world with a concept for toughness that defied conventional watchmaking logic. G-SHOCK creates technologically advanced watches that can resist gravity, freezing temperatures, high water pressure and magnetic fields, watches built to last forever through a constant pursuit of toughness. Launched in 1983, G-SHOCK celebrated its 35th Anniversary in 2018 and its watches have sold over 100 million in over 100 countries during that time. The G-SHOCK Premium collection uses the highest standards of engineering and rigorous testing at its design centre in Yamagata, Japan, to ensure that every piece remains true to the original concept, whilst a combination of fine materials and styling deliver the ultimate in luxury timepieces. News about Casio G-SHOCK is available at: https://www.gshock.casio.com/sg













About CASIO

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics products and business equipment solutions. Since its establishment in 1946, Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. Today, Casio's offerings include timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, musical instruments, system equipment, and others.