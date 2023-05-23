Roma held by Salernitana but Champions League hopes boosted by Juventus penalty

MILAN (AP) — Roma was held at home by Salernitana to 2-2 in Serie A and still had its hopes of sneaking into the Champions League boosted on Monday.

Salernitana twice took the lead through Antonio Candreva and Boulaye Dia but was twice pegged back by goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Nemanja Matić.

Roma started the day seven points off then fourth-placed Inter Milan but, despite dropping points, moved to within four points of the top four after Juventus was hit by a 10-point penalty for false accounting.

That saw Juventus drop from second to seventh, but it could leapfrog Roma and Atalanta into fifth with a win at lowly Empoli late Monday. Two rounds remain.

Roma can also qualify for the Champions League if it beats Sevilla in the Europa League final on May 31.

Roma was on a five-match winless run and got off to a miserable start at the Stadio Olimpico when Salernitana took the lead in impressive fashion in the 12th minute. Lassana Coulibaly floated a long ball over the top and Candreva sprung the offside trap, waited for it to dip, before sticking his leg out to volley it into the top right corner.

José Mourinho made a triple change at the break and had an immediate impact. Two minutes after the restart, one of those substitutes, Lorenzo Pellegrini, saw his free kick saved and El Shaarawy fire home the rebound.

Salernitana restored its advantage seven minutes later with another classy finish. Krzysztof Piątek’s shot came off Roma defender Chris Smalling and into the path of Dia, who flicked it in with the back of his heel.

Matić — another one of the halftime substitutes — rescued a point for Roma seven minutes from time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports