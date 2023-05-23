Security on NATO's eastern flank tops agenda as Northern European defense ministers meet in Poland

LEGIONOWO, Poland (AP) — Defense ministers and senior defense officials from 12 northern European countries met in Poland Monday to discuss stepping up deterrence and security on NATO’s eastern flank and strengthening Ukraine’s defenses, ahead of NATO’s summer summit.

They met at military cyber security facilities in Legionowo, near Warsaw, as part of the so-called Northern Group - a platform for developing security initiatives for NATO and European Union members. For the first time, Finland participated as a NATO country.

After the meeting, Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the “very good” talks were focused on coordinating ways of providing security to the 12 northern European countries.

He underscored good cooperation with Britain and Sweden, Poland's neighbor across the Baltic Sea, saying the two countries have similar views on threats coming from Russia as wages war on Ukraine.

"We are looking for joint solutions to ensure security,” Blaszczak said.

He said Poland's efforts to obtain early warning planes from Sweden were moving forward.

Officials also discussed preparations for the July NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Poland's proposals for it, Blaszczak said.

That summit is expected to gauge prospects for Ukraine's membership.

Recently, the U.S. agreed to allow training on American-made F-16 fighter jets, laying the groundwork for their eventual transfer to Ukraine.

Initiated by Britain in 2010, The Northern Group includes The Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Poland and the three Baltic states.