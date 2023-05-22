Aviation Augmented And Virtual Reality Market Size, by In-depth Analysis of Revenue Forecast and Competitive Landscape 2023-2031

The “Global Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

The global aviation augmented & virtual reality market revenue was valued at US$ 0.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 23.6 billion by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 39.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The use of augmented and virtual reality for training in the aviation industry provides vast possibilities for increasing the effectiveness of the process while dramatically reducing costs in comparison with traditional means. Both military and civil aviation heavily depend on training practical skills. The crew should be familiar with the multiple controls of their aircraft so that all movements are almost automatic, and meanwhile, all members of the crew should be able to act in an emergency.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The rise in the delivery of aircraft as a part of fleet modernization programs drives the aviation augmented and virtual reality market.

Factors such as the surge in the adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) based solutions for training and marketing purposes and an increase in the production and deliveries of commercial aircraft are driving the growth of this global market.

The people using virtual reality have faced eye strain, headaches, and, in some cases, nausea. Thus, health concerns restrain the growth of the aviation AR and VR market.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth

The COVID-19 impact on the aviation augmented and virtual reality market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force for a few years. The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdowns. As a result of interrupted supply chains and production schedules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aviation production and sales suffered severely which negatively affected the aviation augmented and virtual reality market in 2020.

Governments across the globe implemented strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Consequently, several organizations began work-from-home programs as a precautionary measure. This led to a sudden decline in global demand for traveling, which has affected the market. However, various aircraft operators have started using Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) solutions in in-flight entertainment systems for enhanced consumer experience and improved passenger experience which is driving the market for aviation augmented and virtual reality market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the largest market for the global AR and VR market in aviation during the forecast period. The presence of major AR VR players in the US has resulted in major collaborations and partnerships between aviation companies and AR VR manufacturers in North America. North America has the highest aircraft fleet and airports in the world. Therefore, driving the demand for the integration of AR-VR technology.

Leading Competitors

The major leading competitors in the global aviation augmented & virtual reality market is:

PTC Inc

Fountx

Future Visual

Elbit Systems Ltd

HoneyWell International Inc.

Sony

IBM Corporation

Sita

Bohemia Interactive Simulations

Oculus VR

Skylights Aero

Magic Leap Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Eon Reality

Aero Glass

Upskill

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global aviation augmented & virtual reality market segmentation focuses on technology, type, component, end-use, function, and region.

Segmentation Analysis Based on Technology

Immersive

Non-Immersive

Marker Based

Non-Marker Based

Segmentation Analysis Based on Type

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Segmentation Analysis Based on Component

Software and Solutions

Hardware

Segmentation Analysis Based on End-Use

Military

Civil

Segmentation Analysis Based on Function

Operation

Training

Segmentation Analysis Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

o Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

