Augmented Reality Market Size, 2023 Applications, Technology, Types, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2031

The “Global Augmented Reality Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
The global augmented reality market revenue was valued at US$ 24.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 411.4 billion by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 33.2% from 2022 to 2031.
Augmented reality is an interactive and intuitive experience that enhances the real world with computer-generated perceptual information. AR is experienced through software, apps, and hardware equipment such as AR glasses, and augmented reality overlays digital content onto real-life environments and objects. This enriches the user experience and turns the user’s immediate surroundings into an interactive real world which is particularly valuable in manufacturing and Industry 4.0 processes. It allows industrial users to become one with the help of systems and machines they work with, and to optimize and augment technology and IoT networks with human thinking, observation, and creativity.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Industries and manufacturing plants are incorporating augmented reality-driven technologies because it enhances operational efficiencies by reducing production downtime, identifying problems quickly, and keeping manufacturing and production processes smooth and frictionless. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market.
Excessive use of augmented reality technology has a high chance to cause post-traumatic stress disorder and also affect their psychology and behavior. Also, the user’s ability to interact socially has been depleting which has led to symptoms of depression or anxiety. Thus, these reasons will hamper the growth of this market.
COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth
The unpredictability led by the COVID-19 pandemic lasted a positive impact on the augmented reality market growth. The demand for AR technology has leaped businesses as it allows them to work remotely. Additionally, the investments made in the AR industry have now increased rapidly. All the AR technological advancements in healthcare are also offering innovative drug information to pharma businesses.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is the most dominant lucrative region for AR industry growth. The booming manufacturing sector in China and Japan is expected to drive the augmented reality market in this region to new levels. This region’s advancing gaming industry has also seen tremendous expansion to the AR industry and contributing to APAC’s rising needs. Furthermore, increased investments in commercial augmented reality applications are expected to contribute to the market’s growth in APAC. Also, Japan’s burgeoning healthcare and automotive industries are expected to fuel demand for AR technology in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading companies profiled in the global augmented reality market are:
PTC Inc.
Apple
Magic Leap
Blippar Limited
Google LLC
Microsoft
DAQRI
Niantic Inc.
Seiko Epson
TreeView
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The augmented reality market segmentation focuses on, Components, Device Type, End-Use, and Region.
Segmentation Analysis based on Component
Software
Hardware
Segmentation Analysis based on Device Type
Handled Devices
Head Mounted Display
Others
Segmentation Analysis based on End Use
Healthcare
Education
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing and Construction
Others
Segmentation Analysis Based on Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan, South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Brazil
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the market report are:
- What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?
- Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?
- What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?
- Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?
- What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?
- Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?
- What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?
