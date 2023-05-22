Paints and Coatings Market Size, with Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2031

The “Global Paints and Coatings Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17433

The global paints and coatings market revenue was valued at US$ 175.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 278.4 billion by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Paint can be defined as a mixture or dispersion of opaque pigments or powders in a liquid or vehicle. Coatings include other materials that can be considered paint-like in their use such as varnishes and inorganic binders. Paints and coatings serve as the first line of defense between the facility and the environment. Knowing the components and formulations is an essential part of selecting the right paint or coating. Organic coatings have three basic components, solvent, resin, and pigment. A fourth component, additives, may be present to modify or improve specific properties related to processing, appearance, or performance. Not all coatings contain all four components.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The rise in awareness for using eco-friendly products among citizens of both developed and developing economies has increased in popularity of paints and coatings with minimal or no volatile organic compounds emissions in various end-use sectors post-COVID-19 scenarios. Furthermore, the building & construction, and transportation activities have been back on track and start functioning at full capacity post-COVID-19 period, which is expected to drive the paints and coatings market growth.

Factors such as a surge in disposable income, technological upgrades, and spurring a rise in original equipment manufacturers have led the automotive sector to witness significant growth. Where paints and coatings are used for corrosion protection applications in under-hood parts, engine components, the interior of containers, and storage vessels which is driving the market growth.

Rise in population coupled with rapid urbanization has surged the growth of the architecture & construction sector in both developed and developing economies such as the U.S., China, India, and others where paints and coatings are used for flooring, wall finishing, and roofing applications which is a driving factor for market growth.

There are certain health hazards associated with the use of volatile organic compounds containing paints & coatings. For instance, high levels of VOCs in the paint could particularly affect asthmatic and sinusitis patients. Furthermore, VOCs can cause severe irritation to the throat & eyes and a burning sensation to the nasal membranes which will hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth

The paints and coatings market has been hampered due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to its dependence on building & construction, automotive & transportation, industrial, aerospace, and various sectors. However, the building and construction, and transportation activities have been back on track and operating at full capacity post-COVID-19 period, which is expected to boost the growth of the paints and coatings demand.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17433



Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific paints and coatings market size is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in automotive, building & construction, aerospace, and industrial sectors that have enhanced demand for paints and coatings in Asia-Pacific.

China’s industrial sector is increasing rapidly, which has uplifted the performance of the paints & coatings market in the region. Furthermore, countries such as India, Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia are having more building & construction resulting in more paints and coatings use which has been a driving factor in the market.

Leading Competitors

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Indigo Paints Ltd

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Kwality Paints and Coatings Pvt. Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints Ltd

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global paints and coatings market segmentation focuses on, Resin, Product Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Resin

Epoxy

Polyester

Polyurethane

Vinyl

Acrylic

Alkyd

Others

Segmentation based on Product Type

Solvent-borne coatings

Powder coatings

Waterborne coatings

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Industrial

Architectural

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17433



Segmentation Based on Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan, South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17433

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

China Irrigation Components and Kits Market

China Irrigation System Market

China Packaged Seeds Market

China Auger Cart Market

China Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Market

China Surface Drip Irrigation Tubes Market

China Agricultural Enzymes and Microbes Market

China Vertical Farming Tomato Market

China Storage Agriculture Bags Market

China Plant Genetic Engineering Market