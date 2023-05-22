Wall Covering Market Size, Analysis by Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2023-2031

The “Global Wall Covering Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

The global wall-covering market revenue was around US$ 153 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 240.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Wall coverings are used to protect the vertical surfaces of homes and buildings and improve their aesthetic appeal. Depending on each user’s demands, it is a covering that may be applied to both interior spaces and outside facades. It is frequently used in both residential and non-residential industries.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Governments of numerous nations have made investments in the residential sector due to population growth and higher living standards. As a result, these investments in the industry are predicted to raise the use of wall covering. Thus, these factors fuel the market.

The wall-covering industry has increased due to the increase in non-residential and residential buildings in emerging nations. These coverings also offer several benefits, including the ability to resist stains and moisture, improve texture, and safeguard the surface. Thus, these benefits to drives market growth.

Traditional and Digital printing has benefited from technical improvement, which has opened up new opportunities for the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the COVID-19 outbreak, several wall-covering manufacturers had to halt operations in nations like India, China, the U.S., and others. Their sales were negatively damaged by this interruption. Additionally, the supply of items was restricted due to a scarcity of labor and raw materials, which had a negative impact on the market’s expansion. The restoration of manufacturing facilities and the availability of coronavirus disease vaccines are predicted to result in the reopening of wall-covering businesses.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the market. Due to expansion in the residential market brought on by population and income development. A rise in building construction and renovation projects in developing nations is also anticipated to create a variety of opportunities. The use of wallpaper and tile wall coverings in bathrooms, kitchens, and exterior and interior spaces, supports the expansion of the market in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global wall-covering market are:

A.S. Creation Tapeten AG

Ahlstrom Munksjo

Architonic

Asian Paints Ltd

Brewster

Daltile

F. Schumacher & Co

Grandeco

J. Josephson Inc

Maya Romanoff Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

Onmi W.C. Inc

Osborne & Little

Saint Gobain

Sanderson Design Group

Waldan Paper Services

York WallCoverings

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global wall covering market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Printing Type Application, End User and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Wallpaper

Wal panel

Tile

o Ceramic

o Vinyl

o Porcelain

o Others

Segmentation based on Printing Type

Digital

Traditional

Segmentation based on End User

Residential

Non-residential

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

