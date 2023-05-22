Magnesium Hydroxide Market Size, Share, Regional Growth Analysis Research Report by 2031

The “Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
The global magnesium hydroxide market revenue was around US$ 0.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Magnesium hydroxide is frequently used in anaerobic and aerobic biological treatment systems in slaughter facilities, bakeries, and chemical processing facilities. It is used to treat acidic industrial wastewater that contains metals. It produces a filter cake that dewaters more quickly than lime or caustic soda.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rising demand for magnesium hydroxide for a variety of applications, including medicinal, flame retardant, and environmental protection, is anticipated to be a key driving force behind the market’s expansion.
An increase in the use of the compound in the pharmaceutical industry drives market growth.
In the iron and steel sectors, small amounts of magnesium are added to white cast iron in the iron and steel industries to cause graphite to crystallize into spherical nodules. Therefore the, rising usage of magnesium hydroxides in the steel sector creates lucrative opportunities in the market.
The presence of alternatives is expected to impede the expansion of the market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, the import and export of chemicals as well as the supply of electrical devices that were flame retardants halted. However, magnesium hydroxide is in high demand in the pharmaceutical business as a short-term treatment for sporadic constipation in adults and children. Rising levels of magnesium may also aid COVID-19 patients in successfully battling the infection. Thus, rising pharmaceutical industry demand is anticipated to propel the market.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominated the market. Magnesium hydroxide is widely used to prevent and treat a wide range of common medical conditions, including metabolic syndrome, migraine headaches, preeclampsia, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, premenstrual syndrome, asthma, and several cardiac arrhythmias. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry’s expansion is anticipated to fuel the market in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global magnesium hydroxide market are:
Albemarle Corporation
Elementis
Huber Engineered Materials
Kisuma Chemicals B.V
Konoshima Chemical Co Ltd
Kyuwa Chemicals
Loba Chemie Pvt ltd
Martin Marietta Materials Ltd
Nedmag B.V
Osian Marine Pvt Ltd
Premier Magnesia LLC
Tateho Chemical Industries Co Ltd
Timab Magnesium
Ube Material Industries Ltd
Xinyang Mineral Group
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global magnesium hydroxide market segmentation focuses on Form, Application and Region.
Segmentation based on Form
Slurry
Powder
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Wastewater Treatment
Flue-Gas Desulphurisation
Flame Retardant
Pharmaceutical
Food Additive
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the market report are:
- What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?
- Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?
- What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?
- Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?
- What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?
- Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?
- What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?
