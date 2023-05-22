Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Size, Industry Share, Top Key Player Analysis, Company Overview, Economy, Development and Forecast to 2031

The “Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17428
The global electric scooter and motorcycle market revenue was around US$ 35.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 94.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Electric motorcycles and scooters are plug-in electric vehicles that have two or three wheels. The two-wheeler’s power source is its rechargeable battery, which also feeds electricity to the motor. Modern bikes and scooters use lithium-ion battery pack which is utilized in the most expensive part of an electric two-wheeler.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Growing government initiatives for electric mobility and consumer preference for using e-bikes as an eco-friendly commuting option. Such factors fuel the market growth.
Investments in the development of new types of electric two-wheeled vehicles and bicycles/scooters that have superior performance characteristics and new technologies for core parts and components. Thus these factors are anticipated to boost the market.
Improvements in infrastructure and the growing innovation of battery technology create a lucrative opportunities in the market.
Due to the high initial cost of scooters and e-bikes and the prohibition of their use in some places. Thus these factors restrain market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the electric scooter and motorcycle market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown global supply chains have suffered significant damage. However, during the pandemic, many businesses have ceased operations and are waiting for better market circumstances. Nevertheless, several business sectors are utilizing this time to expand their operations.
As a result, it is predicted that the e-bike sector would have a substantial increase in sales after COVID-19 in 2021. However, the market would return to normal after 2021, and the demand for e-bikes would increase at a moderate rate. Considering the continuing of safer public and private transportation systems, such as buses, metros, buses, and cab/ride-sharing platforms.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17428
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific is predicted to dominate the electric scooter and motorcycle market. The four largest economies in the region are India, China, South Korea, and Japan, and these economies are anticipated to have an impact on the market as a whole. These nations are seeing an increase in the number of new businesses as well as traditional, well-established enterprises in the market.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global electric scooter and motorcycle market are:
AIMA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD
Alta Motors
Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd (Greaves Cotton)
Bell Custom Cycles
Blacksmith Electric
Electric Motion
Energica Motor Company S.p.A
Essence Motorcycles
Govecs Group
Harley Davidson
Hero Eco Vehicles Pvt Ltd
Hero Electric
Honda Motors
Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH
Johammer e-mobility GmbH
KTM AG
Lightning Motorcycles
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global electric scooter and motorcycle market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Range, Power, Vehicle Class, Usage and Region.
Segmentation based on Vehicle Type
E-Scooter/Moped
E-Motorcycle
Segmentation based on Battery Type
Sealed Lead Acid
Lithium-ion
Others
Segmentation based on Range
Less Than 75 Miles
75 Miles to 100 Miles
More Than 100 Miles
Segmentation based on Power
Less Than 3kW
3kW to 5kW
More Than 5kW
Segmentation based on Vehicle Class
Economy
Luxury
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17428
Segmentation based on Usage
Commercial
Private
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the market report are:
- What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?
- Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?
- What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?
- Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?
- What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?
- Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?
- What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17428
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/
Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market
Call Center AI Market
Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market
Compressor Market
Mobile VPN Market
Digital Signature Market
Smart Home Market
Wearable Sensors Market
Telecom Managed Service Market
Wireless Charging Market