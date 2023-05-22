Disability Insurance Market Size, 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Segments and Forecast to 2031

The “Global Disability Insurance Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
The global disability market revenue was valued at US$ 3.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 9.2 billion by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Disability insurance covers the risk of lost income due to the inability to work in the event of a permanent or temporary disability. This type of insurance assists in paying a portion of the lost income as well as medical expenditures if a user were involved in an accident that resulted in a disability. It provides sick leave and disability payments for both short and long-term durations. Generally, disability insurance plans cover total incapacity caused by an accident, either temporary or permanent. If the impairment is just partial, the insurance will pay a percentage of the insured amount based on the severity of the condition.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Rising awareness about the benefits of disability insurance policies and tax benefits under various sections of the income tax act is driving the growth of the global disability insurance market.
The development of new offers and schemes by insurance companies positively impacts the growth of the disability insurance market.
A lack of awareness among customers is hampering the disability insurance market growth.
COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the disability insurance market was negatively impacted due to the lockdown in 2020 and decreasing investment in financial solutions. Furthermore, many small businesses shut down operations due to a lack of funds to sustain in the market and some withheld all investments in advanced business solutions and tools due to the low return on investment. Thus, demand for disability insurance decreased during the COVID-19 lockdown situation.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the global disability insurance market in 2021 and is expected to retain its stand during the forecast period. Major players that offer advanced solutions are investing heavily in solutions such as faster claim management to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.
However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in awareness regarding the importance of disability insurance among employers and employees working in dangerous fields.
Leading Competitors
Aegon N.V.
MassMutual
Mutual of Omaha
MetLife Services and Solutions LLC.
Ping An Insurance
Nippon life insurance
Zurich Insurance Group
Asteya
Ahana
Assurity Group Inc.
Allianz SE
Assicurazioni Generali
Aviva plc
AXA Group
Guardian Life Insurance Company
Illinois Mutual
Petersen International Underwriters (PIU)
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global disability insurance market segmentation focuses on Insurance Type, End-User, Coverage Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on Insurance Type
Business Overhead Expense Disability Insurance
Others
Employer Supplied Disability Insurance
Individual Disability Insurance
High Limit Disability Insurance
Segmentation based on End User
Individual
Individual Type
Male
Female
Government
Enterprise
Segmentation based on Coverage Type
Long-Term Disability Insurance
Short-Term Disability Insurance
Segmentation Based on Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan, South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Brazil
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the market report are:
- What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?
- Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?
- What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?
- Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?
- What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?
- Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?
- What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?
