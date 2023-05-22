Fish Finders Market Size, 2023- Analysis, Share, Key Players, Growth Drivers, Trends 2031

The “Global Fish Finders Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.
Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.
The global fish finders market revenue was valued at US$ 503.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 958.4 million by 2031. The market will register a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.2% during the forecast period from 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.
Fish finders are also known as Netsonde. In commercial fishing, high-frequency sonar devices are used for locating troops of fish. The device transmits sound waves downward and receives echoes from the bottom of the sea, or intervening schools of fish, also indicating the distance from ship to fish. Two different types are used, one of which is a simple “echo sounder” that points directly downward from the ship and indicates the depth of the water as well as the presence of fish. Complex sonars or scanners send signals in all directions and cover a much wider area for providing more extensive information about the location of the crowd of fish.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
The rise in living standards of people around the globe and the significant increase in consumption of fish products since their high nutritional value has played a major role in fueling the demand for the fish finders market.
The growing concerns regarding the well-being of the marine ecosystem have led to a rise in demand for noise-free fish finders around the world which are projected to provide a better experience for recreational and commercial fishing which is responsible for driving the growth of the market.
Increase in global level competitions where high precision tools, rods, reels, chart plotters, autopilot motors, and waterproof rotors are required will help propel the growth of the global fish finders market.
Emergence of IoT devices in the fish finders industry, the high manufacturing cost of radars, sonar, and high precision interactive displays will hamper the global market.
COVID-19 Pandemic Effect on Market Growth
The COVID-19 impact on the fish finder market is unpredictable and the situation is assumed to remain the same for a few years. The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdowns. This resulted in a sudden decline in traveling, which has affected the fish finder market. However, vaccination enabled the lowering of barriers to economic activity, as well as domestic and international travel. As the restrictions lifted, travel recovered quickly leading to an increase in vehicle commutation, which is expected to boost the fish finder?s market.
Regional Analysis
North America reported a major share of the global market in 2021 and is estimated to grow significant revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption of technologically advanced fish finders market analysis along with the significant presence of major regulatory bodies, companies, and research institutes in the region.
Asia-Pacific is the second largest region after North America, in terms of revenue generation in the fish finders market growth, due to the higher adoption rate of fish finders ultimately boosting the fish finders market size and fish finders market share. Ongoing demand for critical communications, safety in fishing, and large business enterprises in Europe and MEA primarily drives the growth of this market.
Leading Competitors
Lowrance
NorCross Marine Products
Samsung ENC.
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Brunswick Corporation
Deeper UAB
Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.
Garmin Ltd.
GME Pty Ltd
Simrad Yachting
Humminbird
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global fish finders market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Equipment Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Networked System
Standalone
Combined
Segmentation based on Equipment Type
Portable
Fixed
Segmentation based on Application
Commercial Fishing
Professional Fishing
Recreational Fishing
Others
Segmentation Based on Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan, South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Brazil
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the market report are:
- What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?
- Who are the leading producers in this industry globally? What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?
- What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?
- Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities? What is the market share for each kind and application?
- What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?
- Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?
- What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?
