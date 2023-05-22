Neonatal and Fetal Monitors Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Cardinal Health, Medtronic Plc

Global Neonatal and Fetal Monitors Market is valued approximately at USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Neonatal and Fetal monitors are used in gynecology and obstetrics interventions to monitor fetal health during delivery or labor.

These are vital tools extensively used in neonatal intensive care units. It includes complex machines and monitoring devices Cardiac Monitors, Capnographs, Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulse OximetersThe Neonatal and Fetal Monitors market is expanding because of factors such as rising number of low weight births and development of advanced technology across fetal monitoring in the forecast period.

According to Statista in 2020, around 0.4% of newborn babies in Sweden were born with low birth weight. Also, around 4.5% of newborn children were born with low birth weight in Norway. Thus, with the rising number of low weight births the market is expected to grow.

Whereas, rising government focus to increase survival rates and growing awareness & technological advancement related to new-born care equipment creates lucrative opportunities for the market expansion. However, stringent government regulations hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Neonatal and Fetal Monitors Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the market with highest revenue, owing to the increasing R&D activities for fetal and neonatal medical devices, rising expenditure on healthcare etc. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising awareness programs for newborn care, increasing birth rates and growing initiatives by private and government initiatives in the forecast period .

Major market players included in this report are:

Cardinal Health

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic Plc

Vyaire MEDICAL, INC.

BD

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Ambu A/S

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, Nuvo Group received FDA approval in June 2021 for the expanded utility of its INVU, a prescription-initiated remote pregnancy monitoring platform, for the addition of a new uterine activity module that enables remote monitoring of uterine activity.

In May 2021. The Sonarmed airway monitoring system uses acoustic technology to detect endotracheal tube obstruction and verify position in real-time, providing clinicians with critical information to make more informed, life-saving decisions for neonates and infants.

By Product:

Fetal care Equipment

Neonatal Care Equipment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy