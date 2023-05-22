Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | BD, Cook Medical LLC

Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 2.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Kidney stone retrieval devices are utilized in minimally invasive or non-invasive treatments available for the removal of kidney stones. The key factors driving the demand for kidney stone retrieval devices market are rising prevalence of kidney stones and technological advancement. Moreover, the increasing investment by private players in research and development of kidney stone retrieval devices is another factor driving the market growth during forecast period.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) in 2017, 90.5% of the patients, or the majority, had the symptoms of stone disease. In the first five years of the study, there were 108 kidney stones per 1000 persons; in the final five years, there were 138 kidney stones per 1000 persons. Also, the increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgery procedures would create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the lack of skilled labor and stringent government regulations stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of key market players, and rising prevalence of urolithiasis in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing frequency of kidney stones, increasing government backing, rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing number of startups in this region would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD

Cook Medical LLC

Olympus Corporation

Lumenis

Coloplast Group

Storz Medical AG

Walz Elektronik GmbH

Richard Wolf GmbH

Dornier MedTech

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2018, A sales collaboration agreement was signed by STORZ MEDICAL and Siemens Healthineers. In order to give their clients’ patients, access to the most recent urology diagnostic imaging and minimally and non-invasive therapy technologies, the two businesses planned to jointly promote each other’s systems.

By Product:

Stone Removal Baskets

Lithotripters

Ureteroscopes

Other Products

By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

