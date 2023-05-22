Smart Hospitals Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corporation

Global Smart Hospitals Market is valued approximately at USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Smart Hospitals are equipped with various software and advanced devices. These smart devices and software reduce workload and minimize the cost associated with all procedures in the hospitals. These hospitals are dependent on IoT devices and artificial intelligence. The Smart Hospitals market is expanding on the back of the rising penetration of connected devices in hospitals and the growing requirement for cost-effective solutions in hospitals.

According to Statista in 2022, the number connected devices (IoT)is projected to almost triple from 9.7 billion in 2020 to more than around 29 billion IoT devices in 2030. China is projected to have the highest number of IoT devices by 2030 i.e., around 5 billion. Whereas, rising investment across the healthcare sector and technological advancement across healthcare infrastructure creates lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, higher cost of connected devices hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Smart Hospitals Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the market with highest revenue share, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising aging population, need for smart healthcare inventory, etc. Whereas, Europe is expected to growduring the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing adoption of smart infrastructure, technological development, and rising penetration of market players in the forecast period

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Cerner Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2018 -Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon and JP Morgan Chase & Co announced their collaborative partnership to address healthcare for Citizens and U.S employees. It will improve employee satisfaction and minimizes the cost.

In Sep 2018-EIR healthcare designed the first application of modular and prefabrication technology for hospital rooms. It will ensure faster delivery, minimize budgets and build times

By Component:

Hardware

Systems & Software

Services

By Services Rendered:

General

Specialty

Super Specialty

By Application:

Remote Medicine Management,

Electronic Health Record

Clinical Workflow

Outpatient Vigilance,

By Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

By Artificial Intelligence:

Offering

Technology

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

