Taiwan foreign minister challenges WHO Secretary-General on WHA participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) on Monday (May 22) disputed the World Health Organization (WHO) Secretary-General's statement that Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) requires the consent of member states.

Wu stated that WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was wrong in saying that WHA participation must be approved by member states, and he could not send an invitation to Taiwan himself. Wu said that participation in the WHA is a universal expectation, and the decision should not be subject to the decision-making power of other countries, CNA reported.

Wu, along with Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-Neng (林全能) and Deputy Trade Representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), presented a report on Taiwan-Europe relations since the Russo-Ukrainian War at the Legislative Yuan on Monday. During the session, KMT Legislator Wen Yu-hsia (溫玉霞) questioned the authority of Ghebreyesus to directly invite Taiwan, per CNA.

Health and Welfare Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) also said that the WHO Secretary-General has the authority to determine WHA participants. Hsueh noted that from 2009 to 2016, Taiwan was invited as an observer directly by the WHO Secretary-General without the need for a member vote, according to a TTV news report.

China opposes Taiwan's participation in the WHO, but Taiwan says its exclusion impedes its ability to make meaningful contributions to the international community. Last week, the representative offices of eight countries reaffirmed their support for Taiwan's participation in the WHO and WHA.