Germany's most eerie-but-beautiful lost places

Only ruins remain of banker Adolph von Hansemann's magnificent building on Rügen Island just off the Baltic Sea coast. Built from sandstone, granite and marble, the castle was one of the most expensive of its time. After World War II, a refugee and quarantine camp was located here until it was blown up in 1948 to make bricks. Since then, nature has started to reclaim the complex.