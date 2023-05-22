National Taiwan University opens investigation into students who made discriminatory statements

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Taiwan University (NTU) students who posted statements deemed sexist and discriminatory last weekend face a range of penalties that could include expulsion.

Prior to the NTU Economics Department student council elections, two candidates listed 16 campaign proposals targeting Indigenous, female, and LGBTQ students, among other groups.

The Economics Department notified the university's Gender Equity Education Committee on Sunday (May 21), reported CNA. Disciplinary measures are to be handled in accordance with an investigation conducted by the Gender Equity Education Committee and the department will also start a counseling mechanism.

According to committee policy, after a victim or informant applies for an investigation, the case must be transferred to the committee within three days, and it will complete the review within 20 days.

If accepted, the committee will form an investigation team and complete the inquiry within two months. It will submit its findings and suggestions on handling the matter to the school.

This information will then be transferred to the Student Rewards and Disciplinary Committee and other competent authorities for discussion. Based on this committee's regulations, if a student is sexually harassed or bullied, the case will be verified by the Gender Equity Education Committee or the Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee.

Depending on the case's severity, there will be different punishments, such as a reprimand, minor demerit, major demerit, or university expulsion.

On Monday afternoon (May 22), the NTU Student Association issued an apology on its Facebook page for the offensive statements. It also included three major steps it plans to take to address the incident, including submitting a report that assesses the damage caused by the activity, seeking the opinions of Indigenous students on creating an anti-discrimination and ethnic-friendly environment, and holding activities to promote the continuous discussion of community guidelines.