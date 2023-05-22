Spanish Harlem Orchestra to perform in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of the most popular salsa bands in the world, the 13-piece Spanish Harlem Orchestra, founded 20 years ago by pianist Oscar Hernandez, will visit Taipei on May 28.

The band draws inspiration from its home in Spanish Harlem, a neighborhood of Manhattan. The neighborhood is home to a large Hispanic community including Puerto Ricans, Cubans, Dominicans, and Mexicans.

Salsa is part of the landscape of this community, with the sound of distinctive salsa horns blaring out of car stereos, boomboxes, barber shops, and even living rooms. Beginning in the 1950s, this community birthed top salsa artists such as Tito Puente and Eddie Palmieri.

“I tell people that the musical education I got from the age of 15-20 you can’t get at any university. I played with people like Ray Burreto at clubs like the Village Gate, Cheetah, and Hunts Point Palace. We would play 4-5 times a week as the scene was so vibrant,” said Spanish Harlem Orchestra leader Oscar Hernandez.

13 members of Spanish Harlem Orchestra bring hard salsa to Taipei. (Spanish Harlem Orchestra photo)

Spanish Harlem was also home to Fania Records, which Hernandez describes as the Latin equivalent of Motown Records.

“Salsa was the way we communicated. It's the way that women met men, and the way people interacted with each other. When I was growing up, you could hear salsa coming from every other door," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he was the youngest of 11 kids and would regularly watch his older brothers and sisters play music in preparation for a night of salsa dancing.

“I feel blessed to uphold the tradition and the legacy of salsa music from Spanish Harlem. There is no doubt we are one of the best salsa bands in the world. We have three Grammy Awards and six Grammy nominations," Hernandez added.

Hernandez says touring with so many members is difficult, with overseas tours to Asia particularly hard. “If we were not playing in Korea the day before, we could not do this show in Taiwan because it’s too hard financially," he said.

Fortunately, Hernandez said the Spanish Harlem Orchestra is now getting the respect and budget needed to travel overseas.

Hernandez said the band is accustomed to both big festival stages as well as intimate theater engagements. “No matter the venue or the lineup, we will steal the show. We can do intimate shows and make it a beautiful thing. I actually started my career in clubs. But playing large stages like the Seoul Jazz Festival is a feather in our cap as performers," he said.

Hernandez added that it is not intentional that all 13 band members are male, saying, “In a perfect world, I would love to add another female vocalist. I played with Celia Cruz who was the ‘Queen of Salsa’ and I could see her light up a room."

Hernandez bristled when being compared to Cuba’s Buena Vista Social Club, which he described as having a sound that is “soft and very organic.”

Hernandez said, “We just want people to bring themselves. If they want to sit down, sit down and enjoy the whole concert. This is good for some people who say they can’t dance. But this show (in Taipei) is going to have a place to dance, so we want people to take advantage of this opportunity to dance and see this band."

For more information about the Spanish Harlem Orchestra's upcoming performance in Taipei on Sunday, May 28, including how to purchase tickets, visit this website link.