UAE Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Mastering the Next Decade’s Demand Trends | SAG logistic, DHL International GmbH, FedEx

The UAE Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The UAE Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market was valued at US$ 3,940.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 6,529.7 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The comprehensive analysis of the UAE Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market focuses extensively on key industry players, encompassing a range of factors including competitors’ strategies, target market, sales volume, production costs, distribution channels, and various growth drivers. Additionally, it provides insights into the company’s market position, financial status, size, market share, and product portfolio, highlighting their significance within the industry.

List of Key Players

SAG logistic

DHL International GmbH

FedEx

RAK Logistics

Emirates Logistics LLC

Global Shipping & Logistics Company

Al-Futtaim Logistics

Freightworks

Ceva Logistics

Mohebi Logistics

Consolidated Shipping Services Group

KUEHNE+NAGEL INC.

Other Prominent Players

The in-depth study not only presents projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends but also takes into account the human element. It explores sustainability initiatives, conducts a competitive analysis, and examines their impact on market expansion and competitiveness. To provide a comprehensive view, the research adopts a meticulous data triangulation approach, ensuring accurate and reliable market estimations.

With a keen focus on regional areas, the study delves into the effects of COVID-19 and provides detailed market segmentation by Service, Customer Type, Mode of Transport, and End Use. This report serves as an invaluable resource for gaining a deeper understanding of the Market. By offering valuable insights into the present market scenario and future prospects until 2033, this study equips stakeholders with crucial data to make informed decisions.

Segmentation Outline

By Service

Procurement Contract Software/ Systems

Storage Public warehousing Contract warehousing Specialist storage High-security storage Value-Added Warehousing

Order fulfillment Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Transportation Domestic Transportation Management International Transportation Management Drayage Cross-Docking Intermodal Transport Drop Deck and Lowboy Transport Other

Other Services Freight Forwarding Reverse Logistics Environmentally Controlled Freight Consolidation and Deconsolidation



By Customer Type

B2B LSP (Logistics Service Providers) Carriers CEP (Courier/Express/Parcel)

B2C CEP (Courier/Express/Parcel)



By Mode of Transport

Railways

Waterways

Roadways LTL FTL Express

Airways

By End Use

Industrial Automotive Heavy Industry Agriculture Food & Beverage Paper & Pulp Chemicals Others

Commercial Post & Parcel Retail E-commerce Packers & Movers Enterprises

Consumers Relocation & Shifting Vehicle Movement



