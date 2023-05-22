EU foreign ministers hold talks on Ukraine, Balkans

The European Union's foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss the bloc's foreign policy.

The talks in the Belgian capital are scheduled to last two days, with Russia's war in Ukraine set to be one of the main topics on the agenda.

The ministers are to be joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who will speak at the meeting via video link.

What else is on the agenda?

The diplomats are also expected to adopt new sanctions members of Iran over the regime's crackdown on anti-government protests.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ahead of the meeting that the bloc "won't accept" Iranian human rights violations.

Also to be discussed is the Western Balkans, which includes six countries that have applied to join the EU. The leaders of Albania, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Kosovo are set to meet with EU foreign ministers in the hope of advancing membership talks.

Foreign ministers are also scheduled to address the unrest in Sudan and the situation in the Horn of Africa, which has been hit by severe drought after several failed rainy seasons.

